This week, the U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETFs saw significant outflows as Bitcoin’s price fell to $93,000. Analysts, however, consider this drop part of the usual ups and downs of a bullish cycle and foresee a rebound soon.

In the realm of digital wallets, Plus Wallet and Phantom Wallet are capturing the spotlight. Plus Wallet is fast becoming the go-to DeFi wallet for traders who value efficiency and passive income opportunities. Its Unified Balances Wallet feature notably streamlines portfolio management, making it a breeze for active traders.

On another note, Phantom Wallet has rolled out support for the Base Blockchain, aiming to ease access to Base tokens, decentralized apps, and community-centric projects such as meme coins.

Significant Outflows from Bitcoin ETFs as Prices Dip

This past week, Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. experienced significant outflows, with Bitcoin’s price dipping below $93,000. Specifically, on November 25, these funds saw outflows of $438.38 million, ending a five-day streak of inflows that previously reached a record $3.38 billion.

The outflows were led by Bitwise’s BITB, which saw $280.73 million withdrawn, followed by Grayscale’s GBTC and Fidelity’s FBTC, which recorded $158.24 million and $134.72 million, respectively. In contrast, BlackRock’s IBIT reported $267.79 million in inflows. During this period, Bitcoin’s price took a 6% hit, dropping from $98,850 to $92,775, though it has since recovered slightly to over $96,000, marking a 1.41% gain in the last 24 hours.

Phantom Wallet Boosts Capabilities with Base Blockchain Support

Phantom Wallet has recently expanded its features to include support for the Base blockchain, simplifying the process for users to engage with Base tokens, dApps, and memes. This move is expected to bolster Base’s ecosystem by drawing in more participants and enhancing liquidity, supported by the platform’s low transaction fees.

The community is responding positively, with some members anticipating an increase in the value of Base-associated tokens like Clanker and various meme coins. This update reflects Phantom Wallet’s commitment to a multi-chain strategy and highlights the growing significance of Base in the DeFi sector, suggesting the onset of a promising ‘Base season.’

Plus Wallet: Simplifying Crypto Asset Management

In the fast-paced crypto market, securing tools that enable quick and efficient asset management is crucial. Plus Wallet addresses this need effectively with its Unified Wallet Balances feature, which presents all user assets on one screen, thereby eliminating the need to toggle between different wallets and simplifying portfolio organization.

Additionally, Plus Wallet offers robust cross-chain access, allowing users to easily explore and participate in new projects across various networks. It also prioritizes security, implementing advanced encryption and two-factor authentication methods including Face ID and PIN codes to protect user assets.

Embracing the principle that “More is More,” Plus Wallet also incorporates a rewarding system that enables users to earn through crypto swaps directly within the app. This combination of user-friendly features and functional flexibility makes Plus Wallet a leading choice among crypto DeFi wallets, suited for both newcomers and seasoned traders aiming to thrive in a dynamic market.

Summing Up

Despite the recent outflows from Bitcoin ETFs, the potential for Bitcoin’s recovery remains a point of interest for investors. This scenario underscores the importance of dependable tools that assist in swift and effective asset management.

With Phantom Wallet’s new integration with the Base blockchain, users gain enhanced access to explore a wider range of tokens, dApps, and projects, supporting the growth of the Base ecosystem. Meanwhile, Plus Wallet sets a high standard for crypto DeFi wallets with its intuitive tracking tools, robust security measures, and comprehensive rewards system, making it an excellent option for individuals eager to stay ahead in the market and enhance their financial outcomes.

Plus Wallet: