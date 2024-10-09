Plus Wallet: A Closer Look at Why It’s Trending Post-Kraken’s Monero Decision & Solana’s Market Surge!

Solana has drawn significant capital, surpassing other chains with over $800 million in net inflows. Meanwhile, Kraken faces increasing regulatory scrutiny as it announces it will stop supporting Monero (XMR) in the European Economic Area (EEA) from October 31, 2024.

Kraken Crypto Exchange Faces Regulatory Hurdles

From October 31, 2024, Kraken will cease supporting Monero (XMR) within the EEA due to heightened regulatory pressures, particularly relating to anti-money laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) norms. This change affects several trading pairs, including USD, EUR, BTC, and USDT.

Kraken points to these regulatory requirements as the driving force behind discontinuing Monero, a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that offers extensive anonymity, potentially facilitating illicit use. Kraken is urging its EEA customers to withdraw their Monero holdings before the deadline, as deposits and trading will cease. This development underscores the intensifying scrutiny on privacy-focused cryptocurrencies in centralized exchanges.

Solana Attracts Exceptional Inflows

Solana has seen more net inflows than all major blockchains combined, amassing over $800 million in just three months. Despite market pressures, Solana has outperformed other platforms, including Ethereum, which experienced significant outflows during the same timeframe.

Thanks to its scalability and low-cost transaction processing, Solana is drawing a growing number of projects to its network, boosting its appeal. While it faces a critical resistance level at $160, the market is optimistic about a potential breakout. Despite persistent selling pressures, if Solana breaks above this level, its value could rise to as high as $190.

Summing Up

Kraken’s move to phase out Monero highlights the increasing regulatory challenges faced by privacy-focused coins and centralized exchanges. Meanwhile, Solana continues to show resilience with substantial capital inflows, setting it up for potential growth despite prevailing market challenges.

