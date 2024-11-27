Plena Crypto Super App with 1M+ Users Launches $PLENA token

Today, the Plena Super App launched its native token $PLENA on Gate.io, MEXC & BingX following a recent partnership with Solana and extreme hype and anticipation with the $150K OG community round and $600K IDO capping out fast.



Plena aims to fill the gap in easy-to-use Web3 apps. It is the first Super App powered by account abstraction, having been built long before Vitalik spoke about the game-changing tech. Since going live, Plena has amassed over 1M+ users across its Google, Apple, and Telegram apps, with the goal of making Web3 more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly.

As one of the most anticipated token launches of the year, $PLENA’s debut has already set new benchmarks in the rapidly evolving Web3 ecosystem. A shift from infra to consumer apps.

Plena Super App: Your Passport to Web3

Plena is not just another crypto wallet, it’s the first app powered by Account Abstraction. Plena eliminates the complexities of managing multiple wallets and worrying about gas fees, providing users with a seamless and intuitive Web3 experience. Whether you’re a crypto novice or a seasoned degen, Plena combines everything you need in one place, making it a game changer for mass adoption and fragmentation that exists in the ecosystem today.

With over 1 million users across Google Play, the App Store, and Telegram, Plena has proven its ability to attract and retain a robust user base. The platform allows users to swap and trade 100,000+ cryptocurrencies across 10+ chains including memecoins without requiring gas fees, bringing unparalleled convenience to DeFi. All this with self custody, which centralized providers don’t offer.

Plena is backed by the best, raising over $5 million from Consenys (creators of MetaMask), Cointelegraph, Galxe, and other top crypto companies and angels in the space.

Plena’s Unprecedented Growth and Adoption

Plena’s growth in the past years has been extraordinary:

Total user base: Over 1.3M+ total active users across App Store, Google Play and Telegram.

Transaction Volume : Over 5 million transactions processed, with more than $30 million in funds deposited.

Ecosystem Expansion : Plena has integrated its Account Abstraction SDK with 350+ decentralized applications (dApps), making it a cornerstone of the Web3 ecosystem.

Community Engagement : With over 500,000 members, Plena’s community is thriving and actively participating in shaping the app’s future.

The Launch of $PLENA: A Milestone Event

After years in the making, the $PLENA token launch has been a resounding success, demonstrating massive demand and community enthusiasm from over 500K+ total members. The OG community round raised $150,000 in minutes, followed by sell-out IDOs on Seedify and ChainGPT Pad. This momentum culminated in $PLENA listing on Gate.io, MEXC & BingX marking the official public listing of the $PLENA token to the wider community.

What Makes $PLENA Special?

$PLENA is not just any token; it’s the heart of the growing Plena ecosystem, serving both utility and governance roles:

Utility : $PLENA enables seamless transactions within the Plena Super App, fostering a decentralized, secure, and efficient exchange of value among users. Revenue Share Staking rewards Discount on transaction fees Governance : Token holders can shape the future of the platform by voting on critical proposals, ensuring a community-driven approach to development.

With sustainable tokenomics and upcoming staking utility, as the Plena Super App grows, value accrues to the $PLENA token proportionally.

There will also be other perks of holding $PLENA, including discounts on transaction fees and total revenue generated.

A Bright Future Ahead for Web3 Apps

Plena is one of the few projects working to actively bridge the gap between the Web3 world and mainstream users. By simplifying the Web3 experience through account abstraction, Plena empowers users to explore and engage with crypto without the technical hurdles that often deter newcomers. This focus on accessibility and innovation makes Plena a beacon for crypto consumer apps, allowing newcomers to quickly onboard and use crypto without all the complexities of worrying about gas fees, keeping their seed phrase safe, worrying about different chains and so much more.

Plena combines everything anyone needs, all in one place.

The launch of $PLENA is just the beginning. With a clear vision, cutting-edge technology, and an engaged community, Plena is poised to lead the charge in bringing the masses onchain. The Super App’s combination of usability, security, and ecosystem integration positions it as a critical player in driving global Web3 adoption.



About Plena

Plena is a crypto super app that allows you to trade, swap, bridge, hodl, earn and play from one place. Merging the ownership of self-custodial wallets, with the ease of centralized applications, Plena enables users to interact with 100,000 cryptocurrencies and 350+ dapps with a single click. Plena is one of the first apps to be powered by account abstraction, with the goal of onboarding the next billion users to crypto with ease.



Plena is your passport to Web3, equipped with the best tools to navigate the latest narratives easily. AI-enabled, DeFi-engineered, account abstraction powered, with UX that just works.

If you’re ready to be part of the Web3 revolution, the time is now. Dive into the Plena Super App, explore the power of $PLENA, and get ready for the future of DeFi to unfold.

Welcome to the next era of crypto. Welcome to Plena.



