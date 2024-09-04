Playful Perfection: A Thorough Introduction To Curly Hair Types And Extensions

Want to add volume or style? Or both? Curly hair extensions are the best way to add to your look and make you feel unique while adding dimension and movement to your natural hair like never before. Curly hair extensions are a gorgeous and elegant way to add finesse and craziness to your natural hair.

Curly hair extensions can be clipped into your hair and are a convenient way to experiment with new looks. They do not need to be professionally installed yet promise a flawless look always. If you are struggling to grow your curly hair, you can add extensions to add length and volume to give a fuller look without worrying about damaging your hair.

Here is the ultimate guide on everything curly hair extensions; explore this world and get ready to be amazed.

Curly Hair Extension Types – Know Patterns

Curly hair extensions are found in 9 curl patterns. After letting your hair dry naturally, compare it to each curly hair types to see which one it resembles best and which extensions you should choose for yourself to give the most flawless and blended result.

Type 2A: Wavy hair that has a slightly tousled texture and is easily weighed down with heavier products. They lack volume near the root and get barely fuller at the ends.

Type 2B: S-shaped hair from the middle of the hair bulk till the ends. Slightly thicker and more voluminous curls that are not weighed down as easily.

Type 2C: Thicker and more defined s-shaped curls that begin at the root and end at the bulk of the hair. Hair needs to be moisturized well to ensure a flattering look.

Type 3A: Shiny, looser curls around the diameter of a pencil. Susceptible to frizz and needs moisture regularly with light oils.

Type 3B: Ring curls with the diameter of a chalk. When lathered with hair gel, they look shiny and defined.

Type 3C: Tight, corkscrew curls of the diameter of a pencil. Thoroughly packed with loads of density and volume. It is frizzy hair that needs sulfate-free products.

Type 4A: Coily, densely packed curls. With the diameter of a knitting needle. It has soft, flexible, and porous strands that require minimum styling, barring a light moisturizer that makes it look not crunchy.

Type 4B: Densely packed, z-shaped hair that is the perfect combination of coily and kinky curly hair . Thicker hair with a definition that can be rolled in the fingers and then clumped and fluffed with a moisturizing product to add volume.

Type 4C: Fragile, tight, zig-zag pattern hair that shrinks to over 75% smaller than its original length. Versatile yet dry, this texture requires loads of moisturizing to look good.

You should invest in a curly hair extension set that is most similar to your natural curl pattern. If you have straight hair, invest in straight extensions that you can curl later or choose curls that you will be able to replicate on your natural hair for the most effortless and flawless finish.

Maintaining Your Curly Hair Extensions

Curly hair extensions are prone to dryness if not cared for properly. So, to get the best look and shine, these are the steps you should follow at home.

Before washing your extensions, comb them out using your fingers or a wide-toothed comb. If it is overly tangled, use a detangler spray, and do not pull or tug the extensions as it may damage the strands.

Use a gentle, clarifying and hydrating shampoo with ingredients like keratin, coconut or argan oil, aloe vera, and shea butter. Avoid products with sulfate or alcohol.

Wash the hair with lukewarm or cold water, emulsify the product in your palms, and begin to rub it into the hair. Start from the crown to the end of the strands.

Wash off the product and apply a conditioner or hair mask to the hair for 2-3 minutes and let it rest. The conditioner should contain products like light oils and glycerin to best moisturize the hair.

Wash off the conditioner using lukewarm or cold water to bring a shine back into the hair.

Use a microfiber towel or a cotton t-shirt to gently wring the water out from the hair. Do not pull, rub, or be harsh with the hair, as it may cause hair fall and frizziness due to friction.

Apply a generous layer of a heat protectant spray and diffuse the hair to distribute heat evenly amongst it and dry it with minimum frizz. Make sure to do this when your hair is damp and not soaking wet.

Apply a lightweight leave-in conditioner or light oil to the ends of the hair to give it a lustrous look.

Creative Hairstyles Using Your Curly Hair Extensions

To keep your curly hair extensions safe and healthy, protective hairstyles are the easiest solution.

Curly Buns

Install your hair extensions, take the bulk of your hair, and put it into a bun, low or high. Ensure it is not too tight, as it may cause the extensions to get pulled on and damaged. Apply a light oil to add back shine and give your hair a sleek look. Or pull out some strands from the front to give it a messy look.

Loose Braid

While box braids are also great ways to protect your curly hair and keep it healthy, regular loose braids are also a great way. Install your hair extensions and then Split your hair into three. Braid it over till you have made a tight braid and begin to pull some hair out from the sides to give a more relaxed look, or keep it tight and add oil to make it more defined.

The Pineapple

Install your curly hair extensions, and flip your hair over to secure it in a tight ponytail. The hair should stand on the top of your hair like a fountain to give a full look. Use a scrunchie or a satin or silk-covered hair band to avoid hair fall and coarse hair.

Conclusion

Curly hair extensions add perfection and elegance to every look effortlessly. They require minimal styling and yet promise a finished and defined look. Extensions are versatile ways to try any style without commitment. Experiment with new textures, colors, and lengths, or simply add to your natural hair and make it fantastic.

