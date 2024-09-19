Planetarium Labs Launches Immortal Rising 2 with 500,000 Pre-Registered Users and 10,000 Free Summons

Planetarium Labs, one of the leaders in Web3 gaming, has officially launched Immortal Rising 2 (IR2), the highly anticipated sequel to the massively successful Immortal Rising. In collaboration with the renowned South Korean game development studio, Bad Beans, this launch is a significant milestone in the world of idle RPG and blockchain gaming. Following in the footsteps of the original Immortal Rising, which achieved over 2 million downloads, IR2 managed to accumulate more than 500,000 players who pre-registered ahead of the launch last week.

To celebrate this achievement, Planetarium Labs is offering 10,000 free summons to all new players. Meanwhile, those who pre-registered will receive an additional 3,000 summons, for a total of 13,000, giving them an exciting head start as they dive into the dark fantasy world of Immortal Rising 2.

A Rising Force in Web3 Gaming

The tremendous excitement around Immortal Rising 2 is not surprising, given the legacy of its prequel and the backing of its developers. Planetarium Labs recently raised $32 million in a Series A funding round, led by Animoca Brands, a global leader in blockchain gaming and the metaverse. This substantial investment underscores the confidence in Planetarium Labs’ vision of bringing decentralized, community-driven gaming to the forefront of the industry.

The continued support from Animoca Brands and the community positions Planetarium Labs as one of the key players in blockchain technology and gaming. With IR2 built on Immutable’s zkEVM and powered by Polygon, players can expect cutting-edge Web3 features integrated with dynamic RPG mechanics, appealing to both traditional gamers and blockchain enthusiasts alike.

Building on the Success of Immortal Rising

The original Immortal Rising made a lasting impression on the gaming world with its 2 million downloads, offering a dark fantasy idle RPG experience that resonated with players globally. The sequel, Immortal Rising 2, builds on that foundation while introducing new gameplay mechanics and advanced Web3 features.

The free summons offer, which allows players to summon powerful characters and gear, is especially significant given the high demand for the game. Pre-registered users, in particular, will benefit from their total 13,000 summons, enabling them to progress quickly in their quest to defeat the Seven Demons.

Alongside this, the introduction of ORB, a unique in-game currency, will further engage players, allowing them to earn token allocations and exclusive rewards through special community-driven events. These events empower players not only in gameplay but also in shaping the game’s economy and future updates.