Planetarium Labs Elevates Web3 Gaming with Season 2 of Immortal Rising 2: Path of Ascension Campaign

Web3 gaming continues to redefine the boundaries of immersive entertainment, and Planetarium Labs is at the forefront of this revolution. The Singapore-based gaming innovator has unveiled Season 2 of the Path of Ascension Play 2 Airdrop Campaign for its flagship title, Immortal Rising 2 . Following the resounding success of Season 1, which drew over 100,000 players, the new campaign promises enhanced competitive gameplay and rewards worth over 50 million $IMT tokens.

This ambitious campaign integrates competitive Arena missions, tiered rewards, and a seamless blend of in-game and social interactivity, further cementing Immortal Rising 2 as a pioneer in blockchain-powered RPGs.

Immortal Rising 2: Season 2

Building on the achievements of Season 1, which set a benchmark for player engagement in the Web3 gaming space, Season 2 introduces a series of new challenges designed to captivate both new and returning players. The highlight of this season is the Arena, a competitive battleground where players can test their skills and earn rewards such as Starlight based on their rankings and performance.

Season 1 allowed participants to earn SoulBound Tokens (SBTs) and ORB, a quest platform mileage for the Immortal Vault , through a variety of missions. These rewards not only enhanced the gaming experience but also fostered a strong sense of community among players. Season 2 takes this concept further by encouraging strategic gameplay and competition in the Arena.

The P2A campaign allocates 50,000,000 $IMT tokens as rewards. Participants can collect SBTs through quests, each carrying a unique score that contributes to their overall campaign performance. Rankings based on SBT collections will determine tier-based allocations of $IMT, adding a strategic layer to the gameplay.

Immortal Rising 2: Bridging Traditional and Blockchain Gaming

Since its debut, Immortal Rising 2 has redefined RPGs by combining dynamic dark fantasy gameplay with cutting-edge Web3 technology. Built on Immutable’s zkEVM and powered by Polygon, the game delivers a seamless and immersive experience that appeals to both traditional gamers and blockchain enthusiasts.

The Path of Ascension campa i gn exemplifies Planetarium Labs’ vision of a player-driven gaming ecosystem. By integrating community events in X and Discord , the campaign offers an interactive and engaging experience beyond the game itself. Players can unlock rewards, collaborate with others, and participate in missions on the official campaign page, further enriching the gaming journey.

As Season 2 of the Path of Ascension campaign unfolds, Immortal Rising 2 stands as a testament to the evolving landscape of Web3 gaming. With its innovative blend of competitive gameplay, blockchain technology, and community engagement, Planetarium Labs continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in digital entertainment. The substantial reward pool of 50 million $IMT tokens, combined with enhanced Arena gameplay and tiered rewards, signals a commitment to both player engagement and ecosystem growth.

The game’s successful integration of SoulBound Tokens and competitive Arena mechanics demonstrates how blockchain technology can enhance rather than overshadow traditional gaming elements. By building on the momentum of Season 1’s 100,000-strong player base, Planetarium Labs has shown that Web3 gaming can achieve mainstream appeal while maintaining the integrity of decentralized principles.

Moreover, the expanded social elements through X and Discord integration reflect a deeper understanding of modern gaming communities. These platforms serve not just as communication channels but as integral parts of the gaming experience, where players can collaborate, compete, and contribute to the ecosystem’s growth.

The Path of Ascension campaign represents more than just a gaming event – it’s a blueprint for the future of interactive entertainment. By leveraging Immutable’s zkEVM and Polygon’s infrastructure, Immortal Rising 2 has created a seamless bridge between traditional gaming excellence and blockchain innovation. As the Web3 gaming landscape continues to mature, Planetarium Labs’ approach serves as a model for developers looking to create meaningful, engaging experiences that resonate with both crypto-native users and traditional gamers alike.