Pipedrive Launches Pipedrive Pulse to Strengthen AI Portfolio 

Pipedrive has launched Pipedrive Pulse to strengthen its AI portfolio.

Takeaway Points

Pipedrive has launched Pipedrive Pulse to strengthen its AI portfolio.

Pipedrive Pulse will help users close deals faster and more efficiently than ever before.

According to its 2024 State of AI in Business report, Pipedrive discovered that approximately half of sales professionals face challenges identifying leads with buying intent.

What did Pipedrive launch?

Pipedrive, the easy and effective sales CRM for small businesses, said on Monday that it has launched Pipedrive Pulse, an AI-powered tool designed to streamline prospecting workflows while prioritizing the most promising deals. Building on the success of Pipedrive AI, this new tool underscores Pipedrive’s commitment to advancing its capabilities through research, development, and strategic investments in artificial intelligence.

Pipedrive Pulse will help users to close deals faster and more efficiently than ever before, and through an intuitive UI and a simple, clean interface, Pipedrive Pulse makes it easier than ever for any sales professional to tap the power of AI to enhance their productivity, the company said.

Dominic Allon, CEO of Pipedrive, remarked, “Pipedrive Pulse empowers our customers by simplifying the management of high-volume lead pipelines, enabling sales professionals to concentrate on opportunities that matter most. By continuously developing cutting-edge AI tools, we are committed to driving innovation not just within Pipedrive, but for the 100,000 businesses globally that rely on us to manage their customer relationships. This new tool not only meets the evolving needs of our customers but also enhances their daily operations, allowing them to allocate resources more effectively and achieve greater business success.”

Viktoria Ruubel, Chief Product Officer at Pipedrive, commented, “At Pipedrive, our commitment to innovation is deeply rooted in listening to our customers. Building Pipedrive Pulse was a natural progression based on their invaluable feedback. Our goal is to ensure that every small and medium-sized business has access to the best AI tools available, empowering them to make smarter decisions and grow with confidence.”

What did Pipedrive discover in its 2024 State of AI business report?

According to its 2024 State of AI in Business report, Pipedrive discovered that approximately half of sales professionals face challenges identifying leads with buying intent, and prospecting and lead management are some of the key areas in which AI is most valuable. Additionally, the primary motivator of AI adoption was increased productivity (79%), followed by gathering insights (42%), and improving customer interactions and satisfaction (41%). Time-saving skills are also crucial for any sales professional, and delays in customer communication can lead to loss of interest, ultimately impacting the volume of sales.

Pipedrive Pulse is currently in beta testing and available to a limited number of customers, Pipedrive said.

About Pipedrive

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the easy and effective sales CRM that drives small business growth. Today, Pipedrive is used by revenue teams at more than 100,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and the US. The company is backed by majority holder Vista Equity Partners, and Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico, and DTCP.