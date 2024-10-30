In the rapidly evolving landscape of global technology, few entrepreneurs have demonstrated the vision and execution capabilities of Ziang “Lucky Z” Zhang. At just 32, Zhang has established himself as one of the most influential figures in digital entertainment, with a remarkable track record of building and transforming technology companies across three continents.

Zhang’s journey into entrepreneurship began after a successful tenure as a software engineer at Google, where he honed his technical expertise. His first major success came as the co-founder of Yi+, an AI-powered video e-commerce platform that caught the attention of industry giants. With backing from Alibaba, the company’s innovative approach to AI-driven content recommendations led to its successful acquisition by Apple, marking Zhang’s first significant exit in the technology sector.



Following this achievement, Zhang took on the challenge of scaling Mobike’s operations. As Head of Market Operations and User Growth, he demonstrated an exceptional ability to drive explosive growth while maintaining operational efficiency. Under his leadership, the platform’s daily orders surged from 1 million to 30 million, while his strategic pricing initiatives resulted in a 1.5-fold revenue increase post-scaling, showcasing his ability to balance rapid growth with sustainable business practices.

Zhang’s global impact became even more apparent with the founding of Blacktail Technology. The company’s short video platform, Kalo, rapidly captured the Latin American market, becoming the region’s largest Spanish-language platform before being acquired by Bytedance. This success demonstrated Zhang’s unique ability to understand and cater to diverse international markets, a skill that would prove invaluable in his future ventures.

As CEO of NCT Corporation, Zhang continued to push the boundaries of digital entertainment. Under his leadership, the platform grew to become one of Southeast Asia’s largest music streaming services, amassing over 30 million users. The company’s excellence was formally recognized by the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department, highlighting Zhang’s ability to build compliant, successful enterprises in competitive markets.

Today, as founder and CEO of Versa AI, Zhang is pioneering the next evolution in digital entertainment. The company’s flagship platform, Sekai, represents a fundamental shift in how users interact with digital content. By combining advanced AI technology with interactive storytelling, Sekai has created an entirely new category of entertainment where users become both creators and consumers of content.

Zhang’s vision for Sekai goes beyond traditional content platforms. Drawing from his decade of experience in digital entertainment, he recognized that while platforms like TikTok had perfected passive content consumption, the future lay in interactive, AI-powered experiences. The platform’s success is evident in its remarkable user engagement, with core users spending over eight hours daily engaging with its interactive storytelling features.

Leading a team of select professionals at Versa AI, Zhang brings together his extensive experience in AI, content creation, and growth strategies. His expertise extends beyond practical application; as an author of widely-read courses on growth strategies, he actively contributes to the development of the next generation of technology entrepreneurs.

Zhang’s influence in the technology sector is further validated by his role as a judge at prestigious industry events and his regular features in major media outlets. His insights into the future of AI and digital entertainment are sought after by industry leaders and emerging entrepreneurs alike.

Looking ahead, Zhang’s work at Versa AI continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in digital entertainment. His approach to AI-driven content creation is not just transforming how content is created and consumed; it’s democratizing storytelling itself, allowing users to engage with digital content in previously impossible ways.

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the global technology landscape, Zhang’s achievements stand as a testament to the power of combining technical expertise with entrepreneurial vision. His ability to consistently identify, develop, and scale transformative technologies across global markets marks him as a true pioneer of his generation, helping to define the future of digital entertainment and AI-powered innovation.