Pioneering IoT Security: Innovating Smart Systems and Connected Technologies

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a rapidly evolving field with the potential to reshape how we live, work, and interact with our surroundings—whether through smart homes, connected cities, or intelligent industrial systems. Despite its transformative promise, IoT remains in its early stages, facing significant hurdles that must be addressed for the technology to reach its full impact.

Fortunately, pioneers in this field are pushing boundaries to solve these challenges. Among them is Manvitha Gali, a leading researcher and IoT network security expert whose contributions are advancing both the security and efficiency of IoT systems. Her innovative frameworks, such as the Distributed Deep Meta-learning-driven Task Offloading (DDMTO) system, blockchain-powered IoT-enabled SOA, and hierarchical malware detection models, have set new benchmarks in the field.

Manvitha’s work has earned her recognition on a global scale. In 2023, she received the Gold Globee Award for Information Technology Innovation in IoT and was honored as the Professional of the Year for her groundbreaking research paper on SaaS security in IoT, which introduced innovative solutions for securing cloud-based IoT ecosystems.

Currently serving as a Technical Lead at HCL America, Manvitha spearheads critical IoT projects focused on automation, connectivity, and security. Alongside her professional work, she is pursuing a PhD in Information Technology, concentrating on IoT advancements and the integration of AI techniques.

The innovation that could save lives

Manvitha’s inspiration for creating the Brain Hemorrhage Detector Device stems from her deep expertise in IoT and network security, paired with a desire to address critical gaps in healthcare diagnostics. Recognizing that brain hemorrhages are life-threatening conditions requiring urgent detection, she sought to bridge the accessibility gap in regions lacking advanced medical equipment. “I wanted to use my knowledge in these areas to create something that could make a real difference in healthcare,” she explains.

Collaborating with her team, she developed a smart IoT-powered device capable of detecting brain hemorrhages in real time. The device leverages AI algorithms to process patient data and securely transmit results to healthcare providers, ensuring both accuracy and privacy. By enabling early detection even in resource-limited areas, the innovation exemplifies how technology can make early detection possible, even in places with limited medical facilities, ultimately improving patient outcomes and saving lives.

From concept to patent

The development of the Brain Hemorrhage Detector Device was driven by the need for an accessible and affordable solution to detect life-threatening brain hemorrhages, particularly in underserved areas. Identifying this critical gap in healthcare, Manvitha and her team harnessed their expertise in IoT, AI, and medical technology to bring the idea to life. “Our aim was to build something that could accurately detect brain hemorrhages, send data securely, and work in real time,” she explains.

The process involved collaborative brainstorming with experts from various fields, resulting in a prototype that integrates IoT sensors to collect real-time patient data and AI algorithms to detect abnormalities. Security was paramount, with robust encryption ensuring patient data remained safe during transfer. Despite the device still being in its prototype phase, it secured a patent from the UK Intellectual Property Office in September 2023, a milestone that recognized the potential of our work. For Manvitha, this journey exemplifies how innovation and teamwork can lead to solutions that improve healthcare access and save lives.

Overcoming technical challenges

One of the key challenges in developing the Brain Hemorrhage Detector Device was ensuring secure and reliable data transfer, particularly while working with pre-existing datasets instead of real-time brain data. Manvitha emphasized the importance of safeguarding patient privacy, explaining, “I used security protocols from my IoT research to keep the system safe.” To achieve this, she implemented TLS/SSL encryption to establish secure communication between the device and cloud servers, ensuring the confidentiality of transmitted data.

In addition to secure communication, AES encryption was applied to lock sensitive medical data, rendering it unreadable even if intercepted. To maintain controlled access, she integrated OAuth 2.0, ensuring only authorized healthcare providers could retrieve the data securely. Recognizing the challenges posed by low-bandwidth environments, Manvitha utilized the MQTT protocol for efficient data transmission. Since real-time brain data was unavailable, she simulated real-time conditions to rigorously test the system’s accuracy and reliability. Through these measures, she overcame technical obstacles and made the device more robust and ready for future development.

Revolutionizing healthcare systems

Manvitha envisions the Brain Hemorrhage Detector Device as a portable diagnostic tool that can be seamlessly integrated into hospitals, clinics, and even ambulances. Its greatest value lies in serving rural and under-resourced areas, where advanced imaging technologies like CT scans and MRIs are often unavailable. She explains, “The biggest impact I believe it will have is improving patient outcomes through early detection and faster medical attention.” By identifying brain hemorrhages quickly, the device can save lives and minimize long-term complications.

Additionally, the tool can reduce the workload for radiologists by acting as a first-level screening device, enabling them to focus on complex cases requiring advanced analysis. Its ability to securely transmit data to healthcare providers in real time ensures swift decision-making and better care coordination. As a result, the device has the potential to revolutionize access to life-saving diagnostics, particularly in resource-limited environments, offering a critical step toward more equitable healthcare solutions.

The hybrid task offload framework

Manvitha’s Hybrid Task Offload Framework is revolutionizing cloud-based IoT systems by delivering seamless, secure, and energy-efficient performance, particularly in smart city environments. With urban systems increasingly reliant on interconnected devices—such as traffic sensors, security cameras, and weather monitors—managing the vast amount of real-time data they generate is critical. As Manvitha explains, the framework dynamically determines whether tasks should be processed on local edge servers or the central cloud, depending on what works best. For instance, a traffic camera detecting congestion can trigger the system to process data locally, enabling traffic lights to adjust instantly. This capability not only reduces traffic jams but also enhances road safety and accelerates emergency response times.

The framework’s efficiency is further underscored by its intelligent resource management. By balancing workloads across devices and optimizing task placement, it ensures that systems avoid overload, even during peak usage. “It spreads tasks across multiple devices and servers,” Manvitha notes, “preventing any one system from becoming overloaded,” which is essential for maintaining the smooth operation of key city services like public transportation, energy distribution, and water management. Additionally, the system minimizes energy consumption by selecting the most resource-efficient processing method, helping cities lower electricity usage without sacrificing performance.

Further advancing her contributions to IoT security, Manvitha recently secured a patent from the Indian Patent Office for “A Method and a System for Detecting a Malicious Attack on a Network.” This patented system provides robust protection against cyber threats by detecting malicious activity in real time, adding another layer of defense to IoT ecosystems. By integrating this innovative technology into her frameworks, Manvitha ensures IoT systems are not only efficient but also highly secure.

Security and data privacy remain at the forefront of the framework’s design. By processing sensitive information locally when possible, it reduces reliance on central servers, thereby minimizing the risk of data breaches. This makes it particularly valuable for managing sensitive tasks, such as healthcare monitoring and financial transactions, where safeguarding information is paramount. As cities grow and integrate new IoT devices, the framework’s scalable architecture ensures it can adapt without compromising speed or reliability. “Its ability to learn from past tasks,” Manvitha points out, “means it keeps getting better at managing tasks, making smart city services faster, safer, and more reliable.”

Ultimately, Manvitha’s framework reshapes how smart cities operate by enabling faster decision-making, optimizing resource use, and delivering strong security—all while reducing energy costs. By addressing the critical challenges of modern IoT ecosystems, the system provides a powerful solution for building more sustainable, responsive, and interconnected urban environments.

Passion for IoT innovation

Driven by a belief in the transformative power of IoT, Manvitha focuses on developing solutions that address real-world challenges with both precision and innovation. While creating the Brain Hemorrhage Detector Device, she prioritized integrating IoT with AI algorithms to enable advanced detection while ensuring secure, efficient frameworks. “My role involved creating a secure, IoT-enabled framework that supports advanced detection processes without involving direct medical procedures,” she explains, highlighting her ability to merge cutting-edge technology with practical healthcare applications.

Her passion also fuels the development of solutions like the Hybrid Task Offload Framework for Heterogeneous Clouds, which optimizes task management for IoT-driven environments, ensuring real-time data processing, secure communication, and scalability. For Manvitha, the limitless potential of IoT to transform how devices interact, automate processes, and solve critical challenges remains her greatest motivation. By pushing the boundaries of IoT and security, her work not only improves technological efficiency but also enhances lives, showcasing her unwavering commitment to innovation.

IoT-powered drones: Transforming medical logistics and public safety

Looking to the future, Manvitha sees immense potential in IoT-powered drone networks, particularly for healthcare and emergency response. By building a Drones Network Framework with advanced security and task management features, she aims to leverage drones to address critical challenges in logistics and medical care. “Drones equipped with IoT-enabled sensors can play a critical role in delivering medical supplies, transporting lab samples, and assisting in disaster relief efforts,” she explains, emphasizing their ability to reach remote areas and provide real-time updates.

Manvitha’s vision includes creating a secure and efficient system that integrates task management algorithms, secure data transmission, and real-time communication to handle complex operations. From locating injured individuals and dropping essential supplies during emergencies to supporting telemedicine with monitoring devices, these advancements could revolutionize healthcare logistics and improve public safety. By applying her expertise in IoT, she plans to develop solutions that make healthcare faster, more accessible, and better equipped to respond to unforeseen challenges.