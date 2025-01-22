Pioneering Digital Accessibility Innovation with Incskill: Nishit Bhasin

At just 25, Nishit Bhasin, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Incskill, has earned a spot on the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 North America 2025 list. Recognized for his innovative contributions to technology and accessibility, Bhasin’s journey from a filmmaker to a tech entrepreneur underscores his commitment to leveraging technology for societal impact.

Engineering a More Inclusive Web

“Today, 96% of websites remain inaccessible to people with disabilities,” says Bhasin. “That’s not just a statistic—it’s a barrier to opportunity for over a billion people globally.”

Nishit’s leadership at Incskill focuses on dismantling these barriers. His company’s proprietary tools scan websites for accessibility issues, offering automated fixes and actionable developer guidance. “Think of it as Grammarly for accessibility,” he explains. “We’re not just pointing out the problems; we’re providing solutions that businesses can implement quickly and effectively.”

The company’s approach addresses a pressing need in the tech world: making the digital ecosystem accessible to everyone. “Inaccessibility is not just an oversight—it’s a design flaw that affects real people,” Nishit emphasizes. “Our goal at Incskill is to engineer technology that doesn’t just comply with regulations but genuinely includes everyone.”

A Mission Rooted in Real Stories

The vision for Incskill was shaped by deeply personal experiences. Nishit’s co-founder, Kartik Sawhney, who is blind, introduced him to the realities of navigating an inaccessible digital world. “When Kartik shared his challenges, it was eye-opening,” recalls Nishit. “Imagine being unable to apply for jobs or order groceries online—it’s not just inconvenient; it’s isolating.”

This shared passion for accessibility led Nishit, Sawhney, and their third co-founder, Lakshay Garg, to launch Incskill in 2022. The company builds on their earlier work with I-Stem, scaling their mission to address a broader audience.

The Tech-Driven Path to Recognition

Nishit’s innovative solutions have attracted global attention. Incskill’s partnerships with Google, UNICEF, and Morgan Stanley reflect the impact of its technology. The company’s tools have been adopted by ed-tech startups, government bodies, and corporations worldwide, solidifying its position in a $1 billion accessibility market.

“We’ve used AI to simplify the most complex aspects of accessibility,” says Nishit. “Our testing engine not only identifies violations but provides developers with actionable fixes, tailored to their coding language. It’s about creating tech that empowers—not overwhelms—businesses.”

This tech-first approach has proven successful, with Incskill generating $300,000 in revenue last year, a third of which was earned in the final quarter alone. “Technology has the power to transform lives,” Nishit adds. “When you build tools that work for everyone, you’re creating a better world—not just a better product.”

Forbes 30 Under 30: A Testament to Innovation

Nishit’s inclusion in Forbes 30 Under 30 recognizes not just his technical achievements but also his vision for a more inclusive digital future. “Being named to this list is an honor, but it’s also a reminder of the work that still needs to be done,” he says. “At Incskill, we’re just getting started.”

For Nishit, the recognition serves as motivation to push the boundaries of what technology can achieve. “We’re aiming for 100% accessibility,” he declares. “That’s the kind of future we need—a future where technology doesn’t leave anyone behind.”

As Incskill continues to grow, Nishit’s leadership and vision position the company as a pioneer in accessibility technology. With Forbes’ recognition, his mission to bridge the digital divide has gained even more momentum.