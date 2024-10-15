Pioneering AI-Driven Innovation: Appinventiv Technologies at GITEX GLOBAL 2024

As GITEX GLOBAL 2024 approaches, the event promises to unite the international tech community under the theme “Global Collaboration to Forge a Future AI Economy.” At the forefront of this revolution is Appinventiv Technologies, an industry leader in AI-driven solutions and digital transformation. With a presence across key markets, including India, the UAE, the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia, Appinventiv is committed to leveraging the power of cutting-edge technologies such as AI, Blockchain, IoT, Cloud, and DevOps to reshape industries and drive automation.

In an exclusive interview, Nitin Soni, SVP of Digital Transformation at Appinventiv Technologies, shares his insights with the GITEX GLOBAL spokesperson on the future of AI, the role of public-private partnerships, and the company’s key motivations for participating in GITEX GLOBAL 2024.

Interview with Nitin Soni, SVP of Digital Transformation at Appinventiv Technologies

GITEX GLOBAL Spokesperson: GITEX GLOBAL 2024 is bringing together the international tech community under the overarching theme “Global Collaboration to Forge a Future AI Economy.” In your view, how crucial are public-private collaborations for developing the next generation of AI-powered tech solutions?

Nitin Soni, Appinventiv Technologies: Public-private collaborations are essential. They combine the agility of private innovation with public sector resources and regulatory guidance. These partnerships help scale AI solutions responsibly, ensuring broader adoption while addressing societal and ethical considerations.

GITEX GLOBAL Spokesperson: How is the rapid advancement of AI technologies influencing your industry sector?

Nitin Soni, Appinventiv Technologies: AI is reshaping our industry by automating complex workflows, driving predictive analytics, and personalizing customer experiences at a vast scale. From optimizing supply chains to improving data-driven decision-making, AI has become integral in accelerating operational efficiency and innovation.

GITEX GLOBAL Spokesperson: How is your business adopting and integrating AI innovation?

Nitin Soni, Appinventiv Technologies: We’re embedding AI across our core services, using machine learning for predictive analytics, automating processes with AI-driven workflows, and enhancing customer interactions with AI-powered support systems. We aim to streamline operations and create smarter, more scalable solutions for our clients.

GITEX GLOBAL Spokesperson: Beyond AI, what innovations do you believe will shape the future of your industry, and which regions do you foresee leading these advancements by 2025?

Nitin Soni, Appinventiv Technologies: Technologies like blockchain, quantum computing, and IoT will be game-changers. Blockchain will drive secure data transactions, quantum computing will solve complex computational problems, and IoT will enhance connectivity and automation. North America and Europe remain key players, but Asia and the Middle East are emerging tech hubs to watch.

GITEX GLOBAL Spokesperson: What are your motivations and expectations for coming onboard the 44th edition of GITEX GLOBAL in 2024?

Nitin Soni, Appinventiv Technologies: GITEX offers a unique platform to showcase our AI and tech innovations, network with industry leaders, and explore new partnerships. We aim to align ourselves with global trends and drive strategic conversations that push the boundaries of digital transformation.

GITEX GLOBAL Spokesperson: Are you planning to launch any products or services, showcase new technologies, or announce partnerships during the event? Please provide details so we can help enhance your presence.

Nitin Soni, Appinventiv Technologies: Yes, we’ll be presenting tech innovations infused with AI-driven solutions focused on automation and predictive analytics. We’re also exploring new partnerships aimed at advancing AI-powered customer engagement and operational efficiency.

GITEX GLOBAL Spokesperson: As a global platform for tech enterprises and industry leaders, how does GITEX GLOBAL contribute to the future of your industry?

Nitin Soni, Appinventiv Technologies: GITEX GLOBAL plays a key role in driving the future of our industry by providing a platform for us to connect with innovators, explore cutting-edge technologies, and build strategic partnerships. It helps us stay aligned with global trends and accelerates our ability to adapt to the rapid advancements shaping our sector.

