Pigcoin Burns 90 Billion Tokens in January 2025

Pigcoin, the leading meme coin on the Polygon network, continues to demonstrate its commitment to sustainable growth and community empowerment by completing its third major token burn this month.

On January 22, 2025, Pigcoin burned an additional 30 billion tokens, bringing the total to a remarkable 90 billion tokens burned this year.

This series of token burns began with two significant events earlier in January, on the 8th and 15th, each reducing the supply by 30 billion tokens. With these efforts, Pigcoin has now removed approximately 3% of its 3 trillion total supply from circulation in January alone, reinforcing its long-term strategy to enhance token value and reward its growing community of holders.

Pigcoin, a rapidly growing cryptocurrency, made headlines in January 2025 by burning a staggering 90 billion tokens as part of its ongoing supply reduction strategy. The move aims to bolster the cryptocurrency’s value by decreasing its circulating supply and enhancing its scarcity.

Pigcoin’s proactive token burn approach aligns with its commitment to maintaining a healthy tokenomics model. With over 500,000 global holders and recognition as the top meme coin on the Polygon network, the project continuously seeks to create value through strategic initiatives.

“Our vision, encapsulated in our slogan, ‘Little Pig, Dream Big!’, is not just about individual growth but fostering a sustainable and thriving community,” said a Pigcoin spokesperson. “These burn events are a testament to our dedication to delivering on that promise.”

Since its launch on December 22, 2023, Pigcoin has achieved remarkable milestones:

Exchange Listings : Successfully listed on major exchanges like MEXC and Gate.io, with more listings in the pipeline.

: Successfully listed on major exchanges like MEXC and Gate.io, with more listings in the pipeline. Community Growth : Surpassed 500,000 holders, making it the top meme coin on Polygon by holder count.

: Surpassed 500,000 holders, making it the top meme coin on Polygon by holder count. Market Impact: Continuous value creation through regular token burns and robust community engagement.

Pigcoin’s innovative approach to leveraging blockchain technology and meme culture positions it as a leader in the cryptocurrency market. The recent burns reinforce its standing as a movement that combines humor, technology, and community strength.

Token burns are a common practice in the cryptocurrency market, where a portion of the total supply is permanently removed from circulation by sending it to an inaccessible wallet address. Pigcoin’s latest burn represents one of the largest in its history and underscores the project’s commitment to driving long-term value for its holders.

The burn aligns with Pigcoin’s roadmap, which emphasizes a deflationary model to curb inflation and incentivize investor participation. By reducing the total token supply, Pigcoin anticipates increased demand, stabilizing its price while maintaining its appeal as a store of value.

Market analysts have noted that this burn could positively impact Pigcoin’s market dynamics, potentially boosting investor confidence in its growth prospects. However, as with any market, external factors such as adoption rates and broader economic trends will play a crucial role in determining its future trajectory.

Pigcoin is an ERC-20 token built on the Polygon chain, designed to combine the playful appeal of meme culture with scalable blockchain technology. Its total supply is capped at 3 trillion tokens.

