Phygital Futures: Transforming Physical and Digital Experiences

Bridging Design and Technology: Shreya Thakkar’s Vision

The intersection of physical and digital experiences, often called phygital, redefines how people interact with technology in their everyday lives. At the forefront of this integration is Shreya Thakkar, a Design Research Expert with over seven years of experience developing phygital products. Her work dives deep into understanding human behavior and how emerging technology can complement rather than overshadow it. By blending her expertise in design research and UX strategy, Shreya is shaping the future of user-centered products that genuinely enhance people’s lives.

Crafting Human-Centered Solutions

Phygital experiences aim to create seamless interactions between the digital and physical worlds. However, achieving this balance requires a deep understanding of user needs. Shreya began as an interior architect designing spatial experiences. Still, her passion for understanding human behavior and technology’s impact on society led her to pursue a Master’s in Environmental Design, focusing on furniture and industrial design. Her academic journey and practical experience in the automotive, healthcare, and furniture industries allowed her to apply a holistic and systemic approach to her projects.

Shreya’s commitment to user-centered design is evident in her research initiatives like Anotherism, which compares human ingenuity with AI-generated solutions. Through such projects, she showcases how empathy in design can lead to groundbreaking solutions. Her passion for merging technology with humanity’s intrinsic creativity makes her a standout figure in design research.

Tackling Industry Challenges with Empathy and Foresight

In a world increasingly driven by technology, balancing digital possibilities with human needs remains challenging. Shreya believes the key lies in keeping the end-user at the heart of the design process. By employing future thinking—a methodology that anticipates future scenarios and builds adaptable solutions—Shreya ensures her designs meet current needs and evolve to meet future demands.

Her master’s thesis, Engaging in Aging, is a testament to this philosophy. By designing a mobility aid collection aimed at improving the quality of life for aging baby boomers, Shreya showcased how thoughtful, empathetic design can address demographic challenges and enhance everyday experiences. Shreya’s perspective on design as a tool for social innovation has shaped her career, pushing her to work on solutions that align technology with societal well-being.

Leading the Way in Ethical AI and Phygital Innovation

As an expert in design research and a respected UX researcher, Shreya continues to advocate for ethical AI integration in product development. She aims to ensure that technology remains inclusive and responsibly deployed, creating products that benefit users and society. She extends her impact by mentoring future design leaders, collaborating with global Fortune 500 companies, influencing design strategies, and promoting sustainable and user-centered approaches.

Looking ahead, Shreya aims to further her work by leading initiatives emphasizing empathy in developing phygital products. She envisions a future where design remains rooted in human stories, addressing real-life challenges while leveraging technology to create positive, long-term change.