Peter Brandt Predicts New ATH for Solana, DTX’s 10x Potential and 100% Bonus Entices Shiba Inu Investors

Peter Brandt, a top trader famous for his predictions in the crypto space, has forecasted that the price of Solana (SOL) could reach a new high of $274. His forecast comes after the cryptocurrency surpassed the $240 mark.

Meanwhile, DTX Exchange (DTX) has launched a 100% bonus for its users. The bonus, as well as the potential 10x surge of the DTX coin, has caught the attention of Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors who are looking for a good cryptocurrency to buy.

Solana (SOL) Could Rise To a New Peak of $274

In a recent tweet, a top trader, Peter Brandt, posted a bullish Solana (SOL) price forecast. According to him, the cryptocurrency’s next swing could be $274. Interestingly, this target is higher than Solana’s current all-time high of $260. Brandt’s price chart also highlighted a major support at the $189-$201 region.

This region must hold for the Solana crypto to reach higher levels. Breaking this support could lead to a massive downturn. Meanwhile, the Solana coin has been on an uptrend in the past few weeks. The cryptocurrency’s value pumped by about 50% from $160 to $247. The Solana price is attempting to break past the $250 region, showing gains of 40% on the monthly timeframe, per CoinMarketCap.

If successful, Brandt’s prediction of $274 may happen in the coming weeks. The 14-day RSI and Average Directional Index (14) are in the buy region. This is a bullish signal and supports a potential uptrend in the future.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Targets $0.000030

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has experienced a sharp decline of 11% in the weekly timeframe, per CoinMarketCap’s data. The memecoin has been trading within a narrow range in the past few days. Some analysts believe this coin could reach the $0.00003 level in the coming days. The Shiba Inu coin must surpass the resistance at the $0.000028 region.

If this happens, a price rally could follow next. Meanwhile, TheCryptoLusionist said the Shiba Inu crypto has broken out of a falling wedge. They forecast the value Shiba Inu (SHIB) could pump to $0.000029. Another expert called CryptoJobs3 says the meme coin could surge to $0.0000307 in the case of an uptrend.

If a price drop happens, CryptoJobs3 believes the Shiba Inu token may dump to $0.00002158. The cryptocurrency’s technical indicators, the 14-day RSI and Average Directional Index (14) are flashing buy signals. Such signals show that bulls are in charge of the market.

DTX Exchange (DTX): Revolutionizing Trading With a Hybrid Model

DTX Exchange (DTX) is revolutionizing the trading industry with the development of a new centralized and decentralized hybrid exchange model. This makes it possible for users to enjoy the high liquidity of a CEX alongside the privacy and control of a DEX. Also, DTX has no KYC sign-up procedures, which could attract traders who prefer to keep their identity a secret.

Another great advantage of the platform is the availability of various assets. DTX Exchange has over 120,000 asset classes like cryptocurrencies, stocks, forex, commodities, ETFs, etc. This wide list provides traders and investors with limitless possibilities to manage the risks of their portfolios. The fast transaction speeds on the DTX platform are yet another revolutionary factor that makes it impossible for traders to miss out on market trends.

This efficiency, coupled with easy and direct access to both the conventional and new markets, makes DTX a top destination for new and experienced traders. DTX is currently priced at $0.10, following its 400% price pump. If the momentum continues, analysts forecast a potential increase of 10x for DTX. Those who buy the DTX token using the code “SELLSTAGE” will get a 100% bonus.

In Summary

Solana (SOL) is driving towards a new all-time high. Also, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is attempting to cross the $0.00003 level. Meanwhile, DTX Exchange could become the next big thing in the DeFi market. The project has raised over $8.2 million in funding as it gets close to $10 million.

Learn more: