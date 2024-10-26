Personalized Learning Paths: How edYOU Adapts to Individual Student Needs

Tutors and study groups have long helped students understand the course material. However, different people have different learning styles, and if tutors and study buddies don’t understand or can’t adapt, students may not learn as effectively as they could. Through edYOU, Dr. Michael Everest aims to transform studying for the better.

EdYOU Technologies is a company using the power of AI to help students overcome the traditional, one-size-fits-all learning approach taken by most institutions. When most people think of AI in education, they imagine the big-name chatbots. However, with edYOU, interacting with educational AI doesn’t have to involve typing at all. Thanks to the technology’s use of “AI beings,” or human-like animations that can talk to students just like a study partner would. There are no canned responses, and the AI beings adapt to each learner’s unique style. They even have names — Hannah, Eddie, and Nova.

Hannah is essentially the spokesperson, and if you pay a visit to edYOU’s website, she’s there to give you an introduction.

Traditional study tools will simply tell a student if a given answer is correct or not. They might offer a simple explanation as to why, but there’s no opportunity to ask follow-up questions. With edYOU, students receive the kind of support they might receive from a teacher or tutor sitting right beside them.

Students who use edYOU don’t only gain a study partner who adapts to their learning style and knowledge gaps — they also have access to lessons and support whenever they need it.

“Imagine having a 24/7 study buddy during your college or undergraduate years, or even back in high school,” says Dr. Everest. “With Hannah, you can have just that! Whether it’s studying late at night in your pajamas or seeking lessons and assistance from a real-life person, she’s always there to help and engage with you.”

He continues, “This level of personalized and constant support is truly unique and adds a new dimension to the educational experience.”

Parents and educators might understandably have concerns about safety, particularly for younger children. However, Dr. Everest refers to Hannah and the other AI beings as “The Safe Face of AI,” and he takes that seriously.

EdYOU is based on a closed system, meaning students don’t have to worry about AI beings regurgitating incorrect, inappropriate, or harmful content.

Parents and educators can always access the chat history between students and edYOU’s AI beings. If they have any concerns, they can reach out to the edYOU support team directly.

EdYOU is designed for students of all ages, from children learning to read to people preparing for medical residency placement. It has even caught the attention of medical schools.

“Currently, we are in the process of obtaining the highest approval for an ongoing study being conducted at a medical school,” says Dr. Everest. “This study focuses on their incoming class of 2027 and aims to improve the learning experience by moving beyond classic PowerPoint presentations.”

As edYOU Technologies gains traction, Dr. Everest looks forward to furthering the company’s mission to support all kinds of learners anywhere in the world.

“The platform’s potential has been recognized with three patents currently pending,” he says. “As we continue to develop and grow this technology, we strive to make learning more interactive and accessible to everyone, no matter where they are.”