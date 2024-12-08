PEPE Showing Bullish Signs Again, Big Whales Double Down on DOGE, While This Coin Shines With Fresh Highs

After its incredible surge to a new all-time high of $0.00002457 in November, Pepe Coin has seen a sharp price drop due to profit-taking. However, the storm appears to be nearing its end as PEPE displays bullish signals. Dogecoin, another top gainer in the past month, is seeing increased whale activities as it journeys toward $1. Meanwhile, a new entrant, Rexas Finance (RXS), is making waves with its presale success, indicating that it may soon follow suit and reach new highs. Let’s look at the growing momentum surrounding these coins and why investors are interested in RXS.

Rexas Finance (RXS): A New Coin Set to Hit New Highs

Innovative crypto project Rexas Finance aims to revolutionize real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. It tokenizes top-class assets like commodities and real estate to bring liquidity, fractional ownership, and transparency to the previously illiquid markets. This innovative project converts real and intangible assets into digital tokens, democratizing investment opportunities. Rexas Finance has grown significantly since its presale began on September 8, raising more than $22.7 million in just a few months. RXS’s price has gradually climbed, from $0.03 in the early stages to $0.125 at stage 9, representing a strong 300% growth. The presale has sold over 305 million tokens, generating significant interest, and it will trade at $0.20 when it hits the general market. This continuous success indicates that RXS is on track to set new highs soon.

What distinguishes Rexas Finance is its full ecosystem. The platform’s user-friendly technologies enable a seamless user experience rather than simply tokenizing assets. For example, Rexas Token Builder enables users to build and launch tokens without requiring any coding knowledge. The project also has a robust DeFi arm, Rexas DeFi, which provides yield farming and liquidity solutions across several blockchains. These features position Rexas Finance as a comprehensive platform for individuals seeking to engage with tokenized assets and enjoy the advantages of decentralized finance.

Furthermore, Rexas Finance has taken substantial steps to ensure security and transparency, as evidenced by a recent Certik audit. The listing on key platforms such as CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko has further increased its legitimacy, providing investors with trustworthy token performance statistics. The ongoing $1 million giveaway further increased its reach within the crypto community. This event, which will see 20 top participants receive $50,000 in RXS each, has seen wide acceptance, with over 395,000 entries received so far. All of these factors contribute to RXS’s growing popularity, and with presale still on the increase, this is a coin to keep an eye on for significant future profits.

PEPE Coin (RXS) Looks Set for Another Surge

Pepe Coin (PEPE), the frog-themed meme token, is once again exhibiting bullish behavior. Whale accumulations have played a significant role in the growing optimism surrounding PEPE. Recent on-chain data revealed that one whale purchased 337.09 billion PEPE coins worth $6.92 million in just 20 days, indicating a growing interest in the meme coin. With PEPE prices climbing 12% weekly and 154% monthly, speculators anticipate a 7x increase for the token in the following weeks. Meanwhile, the token’s recent inclusion into Coinbase Prime and listings on Binance US have further strengthened investor confidence, as liquidity and market accessibility have improved dramatically. As of this writing, PEPE is trading at $0.0000205. Analysts predict that if current trends continue, PEPE will enjoy a 7x price increase, propelling it to new heights. For those closely monitoring the meme coin market, PEPE’s recent performance demonstrates the immense potential of meme-based tokens.

Whales Double Down on DOGE as it Eyes $1

Dogecoin saw an impressive 375% return over the past month. However, this bullishness looks set to continue as DOGE investors choose to double down on accumulation. Over the weekend, DOGE whales bought an additional 160 million DOGE, indicating significant support for the token. As Dogecoin tests critical resistance levels, including the psychological $0.5 mark, rising whale activity signals that DOGE is set for a bullish run. Given Elon Musk’s recent nomination to co-lead the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.), experts speculate DOGE may mount a movement toward $1 soon. DOGE trades at $0.40 as of this writing, up 3% over yesterday. DOGE might shortly reach its goal as the continuous bull run is still in its infancy, and Bitcoin looks to be valued at $100,000. Many investors expect more DOGE gains in the following weeks, making it one to watch.

Conclusion

PEPE and DOGE are seeing increased whale activity, indicating a strong bullish trend for both meme coins. As PEPE prepares for a 7x potential spike and DOGE tests major resistance levels on its way to $1, both coins are gaining traction in the cryptocurrency community. Meanwhile, Rexas Finance (RXS) is developing as a promising new player, thanks to its novel approach to RWA tokenization and a tremendously successful presale campaign. As the presale grows, Rexas Finance provides a unique opportunity for investors to get in early on a coin that has the potential to follow in the footsteps of meme coin leaders and achieve new highs in the coming months.

