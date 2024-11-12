Pepe Price Prediction: New All-Time On The Horizon? Here’s What To Expect For SOL and DTX

Things are getting pretty interesting after the recent US presidential elections, considering how the crypto market is moving. Notably, meme coins like Pepe (PEPE) are showing big price gains, with some experts like Davie Satoshi making bold price predictions. Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) is also making headlines, with analysts such as Steve remaining optimistic.

A new phase four presale star has also turned some heads in this environment – DTX Exchange (DTX). Since it has already given early buyers a 300% return while also being listed on CoinMarketCap, experts think this rookie may see the same success as PEPE or SOL. They forecast a potential 6x surge for DTX in 2025.

The Pepe (PEPE) Price Could See a Ramp Up

Pepe (PEPE) is one of the best meme coins right now. CoinMarketCap shows that the Pepe price increased nearly 50% in the past week alone, moving between $0.0000081 and $0.000012.

Crypto analyst Davie Satoshi remains bullish on this meme coin. According to his X post, Pepe (PEPE) just broke out of a multi-month triangle and may see a ramp-up in price. He also predicts the Pepe crypto reaching a new ATH, which means a value higher than $0.00001717.

The technicals for the Pepe coin back this claim. TradingView now shows that this meme coin trades above its 20-day EMA ($0.00001015) and its 50-day EMA ($0.0000096). Therefore, this Pepe price prediction may come true.

Market Analyst Remains Optimistic for the Solana (SOL) Price Movement

Solana (SOL) is also among the top 10 altcoins in the market. The Solana price surged nearly 50% on the monthly chart as per CoinMarketCap. The Solana market cap moved from $70B to $100B in that time. This is a milestone as this altcoin passed $100B for the first time.

Market expert Steve also made a bullish Solana price prediction. According to his X post, Solana (SOL) is a tremendous player in the crypto space. He predicts that this altcoin price will reach a new ATH and enter four digits soon.

Meanwhile, TradingView shows that the Solana coin trades above its 50-day EMA ($167) and its 100-day EMA ($158). Furthermore, its MACD level is 12.47, which is in the buy zone and suggests a good entry point.

DTX Exchange (DTX) May Follow in the Footsteps of These Top Altcoins

DTX Exchange (DTX) is the latest crypto coin that has attracted many traders. Recently, CoinMarketCap listed this rookie, which is a stamp of approval. Therefore, millions of new traders could set their eyes on it while browsing CoinMarketCap.

The DTX utility token will fuel the DTX Exchange ecosystem. Hype is growing as DTX Exchange may bring the best of CEX and DEX into one place. In other words, traders on this upcoming trading platform will see privacy thanks to no sign-up KYC checks, over 120K asset classes available (FX, commodities, crypto coins, etc.), and much more.

By holding the DTX token, people will get governance voting rights, staking rewards, and a percentage of the trading fee revenue that DTX Exchange generates. Therefore, demand is high, with DTX Exchange already raising over $7M in its crypto ICO event. DTX is now in phase four of its presale and costs $0.08. However, phase five will bring another jump to $0.10. With an expected launch price of $0.20, those who buy it now could see a 150% return.

The Road Ahead for Altcoins Like Pepe (PEPE), Solana (SOL) & DTX Exchange (DTX)

While Pepe (PEPE) and Solana (SOL) continue to shine thanks to their big followings and exciting developments, DTX Exchange (DTX) may replicate their success. Experts think its connections to trillion-dollar markets like the $1.4T FX could give it great long-term growth potential and stability. Plus, its smaller market cap means DTX could need less money for price gains. Therefore, they forecast a potential 6x surge for this crypto currency in 2025.

