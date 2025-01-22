Pepe And Dogecoin Price Expected To Tumble As Trump Coin Crashes. Is Meme Season Coming To An End?

Following frantic price movements before and after Trump’s inauguration, the crypto market is beginning to cool off. Trump meme coin crashes, sending bearish sentiments to other altcoins like Pepe and Dogecoin. With this new wave of pride correction affecting top meme coins, experts now wonder if the meme season is ending.

While Dogecoin price battles the bears and Pepe struggles to maintain its momentum, a new crypto, Remittix ($RTX), appears to take over the market with a presale selling out fast and massive returns potential.

Trump Meme Coin Crashes

After blowing up the crypto market since its launch over the weekend, the Trump meme coin has plummeted as traders cash out. Over the last 24 hours, the Trump meme plunged 30% after the coin soared to insane heights after its launch.

Trump meme also recorded an astronomical rise in its market capitalization to almost $15 billion over the weekend. However, that value has crashed following the announcement that Melania Trump has issued her meme. This crash results from traders scurrying to exchange Trump meme for Melania’s amid panic that more Trump family meme coins could be coming, which would weigh on Trump meme coin price.

Dogecoin Price Prediction

Dogecoin price witnessed a downturn this week after Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency got sued in the US. According to the plaintiffs, the appointment and creation of the advisory board isn’t legal.

The meme coin appears to be slowly gaining back its bullish bearing as it slowly forms the bullish pennant pattern on the weekly chart. Technically, this pattern is one of the market’s most prevalent bullish chart patterns. The bullish uptick gets triggered when the two triangle lines come close to their confluence levels.

This analysis explains why experts believe the DOGE price is set for a strong bullish bounce back. However, this possibility rests on the speculative possibilities of the market stresses the need for caution.

Pepe Price Prediction

Pepe coin’s daily chart reveals that the meme coin price hits its climax at $0.00002837, with a market cap of more than $10 billion. This figure has now declined massively and settled at a low of $0.0000135, a value that coincides with the 200-day moving average on the charts.

The chart also shows Pepe has created a declining wedge pattern comprising two descending and converging trendlines. These two lines now close in on their confluence, suggesting a strong bullish breakout could be near. However, like Dogecoin, this possibility depends on the market’s speculative nature.

Introducing Remittix ($RTX): New Crypto Set to Deliver Unmatched Gains Through Revolutionary Features

Remittix is getting all the praise and hype in the wake of the recent market downturn due to its revolutionary PayFi solution. This new crypto is backed by a project that leverages crypto technology’s efficiency to solve traditional finance issues. This solution has enjoyed widespread acceptance. In less than three weeks of its presale, Remittix raised over $4.6 million, matched by a price rise from $0.0199 to $0.0256. Market experts believe Remittix could hit a 1-dollar milestone should this momentum continue.

Remittix introduces a different project from hype-reliant meme tokens, presenting a utility-focused project that simplifies and speeds up crypto-to-fiat transactions at no hidden charges. Its Pay API tool is also available for businesses, freelancers, and merchants, enabling them to swiftly accept crypto payments that get settled in fiat. For experts, Remittix is poised for the big bags investors seek.

Join the presale and community now!

Website: https://remittix.io/

Community: https://linktr.ee/remittix