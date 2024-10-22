Pearl, a desktop app created for the Olas Network, offers a novel way to harness the power of AI for beginners and beyond. Pearl aims to simplify the complexity of blockchain and AI, making it accessible to a broader audience. The app serves as an interface to the Olas network where autonomous AI agents are already actively participating in large scale agent economies and contributing to real world use cases like Olas Predict, a decentralized prediction market.

The autonomous AI agent economy refers to a digital ecosystem where AI agents operate as digital workers. Such agents are coordinated within platforms like Olas, generating value and potentially rewards for their owners with minimal human intervention. These autonomous AI agents work tirelessly around the clock, continuously generating value and potentially accruing rewards for their owners. By participating in this new AI economy through Pearl, users can tap into a novel way of passive income generation and technological advancement, all while contributing to the evolution of open-source autonomous AI agents.

Simplifying AI and Crypto Participation

Pearl simplifies the way you interact with autonomous AI agents, offering a straight-forward experience that requires just a single click to get started. Currently, when you run an agent through Pearl, you’re essentially employing a digital worker that participates in the prediction agent economy on your behalf. These agents come in various specializations: some analyze markets, others create new ones, and some even place bets based on their predictions. The beauty of Pearl lies in its simplicity and potential for reward. As your agent operates within this ecosystem, it has the opportunity to accrue rewards for you through its activities – e.g. returns from participation in prediction markets – as well as Olas staking. With Pearl, the world of autonomous AI agents is no longer reserved for tech experts – it’s accessible to everyone.

“Pearl is about removing the complexity of autonomous AI agents and letting people benefit without needing to be experts,” says David Minarsch, CEO of Olas core contributor, Valory. “Such powerful technology should be accessible to everyone, whether you’re a tech enthusiast or someone who’s never gone anywhere near crypto or autonomous agents before. We wanted to develop a way for everyone to get involved in owning their autonomous AI agent outright. Pearl enables that.”

An AI Agent That Works for You

What sets Pearl apart is its ability to automate tasks traditionally requiring deep technical knowledge. Once you’ve set it up, your AI agent operates independently, carrying out its tasks in the background, so you don’t need to worry about managing the activities of the agent yourself or engaging with complex crypto concepts. Pearl does all the heavy lifting for you.

Currently, Pearl allows you to easily run specific agents for particular use cases. As the platform evolves, these agents are poised to become more versatile and user-specific. This means that while you start with focused, efficient agents, the future holds even more user-tailored and adaptable autonomous AI agents. With Pearl, you’re not just accessing a tool; you’re using a scalable, manageable, and incredibly efficient AI workforce that is constantly growing and adapting.

Pearl is for Everyone

Beyond the tech-savvy crowd, Pearl extends its reach to a broader audience. Whether you’re a seasoned tech professional or someone with no prior experience in AI or blockchain, Pearl provides an accessible platform to benefit from and contribute to the growing world of autonomous agents.

“Pearl truly is for everyone,” Minarsch says. “Whether you’re curious about AI or just want to explore crypto, Pearl opens the door to these opportunities without requiring a degree in computer science.”

The Future of AI Participation

Pearl is a tool that makes access to advanced AI and crypto technologies simple, effective, and fun. Valory’s approach simplifies the user experience while broadening the reach of AI and crypto, allowing more people to take part in the future of this immensely popular, potentially world-changing technology.

“Pearl is just the beginning,” Minarsch hints. “We’re moving toward a future where everyone can own a share of cutting-edge AI, and Pearl is the key to unlocking that very real potential.”

The Pearl app is a gateway to a new era of technology, where anyone can harness the power of AI with just a few clicks. Whether you’re tech-savvy or new to the world of AI and crypto, Pearl offers a simple, effective way to let AI work for you.

To engage with the community and be part of the journey of Pearl click here: olas.network/operate

About Olas

Olas is the platform for co-owning AI. Olas enables everyone to own a share of AI, specifically autonomous agents. One of the first Crypto x AI projects, founded in 2021, Olas offers the composable Olas Stack for developing autonomous AI agents, and the Olas Protocol for incentivizing their creation and co-ownership. Olas’ mission is to incentivize and coordinate different parties to launch autonomous agents that form entire AI economies serving all humans. Olas is giving rise to agent economies across major blockchains with over 1.3 million transactions to date. In Olas Predict, AI agents predict the future, using state-of-the-art AI models, then apply their predictions to on-chain markets. Learn more at olas.network.

About Valory

Valory is a research and deployment company at the intersection of crypto and AI. Its mission is to enable communities, organizations, and countries to co-own AI systems, beginning with decentralized autonomous agents. Valory is the VC-backed team of engineers, researchers, and commercial executors that co-founded the Olas DAO^, contribute to the Olas stack, and built the first services using it. Valory is the pioneer of co-owned AI and the expert in decentralized off-chain systems for DAOs. They collaborate with those interested in decentralizing & owning their own apps.