PDnation Battery System: Revolutionizing Portable Power Solution

In a fast-growing world, everyone wants to get their work done as fast as possible, so for your never-stopping work, CEENR has launched the PDnation battery system, which can power more than 1,600 multi-brand power tools. CEENR is going to release its first 4Ah universal Cordless Tool Battery System called Pdnation, it’s a battery system that contains two major parts, a battery and interchangeable interface adapters. With innovative interchangeable interface designs and USB-A/C charging ports, the PDnation is ready to power your tools anytime, anywhere. It never lacks in competition with any other brand, PDnation Battery has universal compatibility.

Energy Saver Smart Solution

Are you tired of changing batteries at your workplace or home? Are you hustling to choose brands? We got you! The PDNation Battery System is not only an energy saver but pocket-friendly, too! You don’t need to find chargers or spare parts for the CEENR PDNation Battery anywhere; just plug in a power-up right away, wherever you are.

Friend of all Brands

You don’t compromise on brands? Or tired of local brands that haunt your time, efforts, and pocket? CEENR PDNation has a Multi-Brands Battery Solution providing user-friendly power solutions for power tool users with interchangeable adapters, it empowers customers to have more options without worrying about battery budget and incompatibility. Currently, the PDnation system can power up 18V(20V Max) power tools from 10 major brands:

Bosch

Dewalt

Makita

Milwaukee

Black & Decker

Craftsman

Einhell

Porter Cable

Worx

Ryobi

CEENR Battery Pack introduces USB-A and bi-directional USB-C 3.0 charging ports that allow you to charge your all electronic devices simultaneously. It has C-type two-way charging as well that ensures you to recharge anytime anywhere, the battery takes 90 minutes only to be recharged and work again for you.

PDNation Battery Safety

Safety comes first of all other sources, we ensure we have as many features for customers as we can, like other batteries they have built-in protection within batteries, chargers, and tools. But PDNation System comes with four(4) built-in protection features:

Short Circuit Protection

Over Charge Protection

Over-Discharge Protection

Overheating Protection

Those 4 built-in protections are to ensure your safety even if your tool’s built-in protection service fails due to malfunction.

Why choose CEENR PDNation Battery System?

Entering the market of power tool batteries, CEENR claims to be the most reliable and hands-on tool for all users. It is user-friendly for brands. Powered by high-capacity 21700 Battery Cells such as Molicel for optimal performance, Choosing CEENR will never be your regret. CEENR is certified to IEC62133 and EN62133 and designed to meet EU and US safety standards.

Conclusion

PDnation 4.0Ah Universal Power Tool Battery System is a versatile power solution compatible with over 1600 18V(20V Max) tools from major brands. It features a 45W fast-charging C-port, which provides efficient charging for both tools and devices. The system includes high performance with protections for user safety, which is certified by experts. Users can easily power multiple tools with a single battery and can recharge the battery with just one plug into the power in 90 minutes, reducing costs.