Paysafe Partners with GiG.

Why did Paysafe partner with GiG?

Paysafe , a global payments platform, said on Monday that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Gaming Innovation Group, or “GiG” , a leading B2B iGaming technology company. Under the agreement, Paysafe becomes the GiG-endorsed payments platform for all UK, continental European, North American, and Latin American operators, integrating its market-leading CoreX solution.

Zak Cutler, President of Global Gaming at Paysafe, said, “We’re delighted to partner with Gaming Innovation Group, which is one of the gaming industry’s true innovators when it comes to player account management platforms. With the global regulated iGaming space increasingly complex, we share GiG’s philosophy of providing operators with the ability to adapt their operations to each unique market while remaining nimble. Together, we look forward to giving our mutual operator partners a competitive edge to support their growth in new and existing markets.”

James Coxon, Chief Operating Officer at Gaming Innovation Group, commented, “Partnering with Paysafe marks another important step forward in ensuring that our operators have access to the most seamless, flexible, and secure payment solutions available on the market, tailored to their specific market needs. As we continue to expand globally, leading innovation throughout the industry with our iGaming platform and sportsbook solution, Paysafe’s extensive payment capabilities provide the reliability and adaptability that align with our vision of delivering opportunities for growth.”

Coxon added, “This collaboration further strengthens what we can offer, providing more evidence of our commitment to empowering our partners’ success in an increasingly competitive and complex iGaming landscape.”

Paysafe said it will be exhibiting at Booth #3809 of the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas from Oct 7th to 9th.

What is CoreX?

CoreX is an AI-driven player account management (PAM) platform launched by GiG in January, serving online casino and sports-betting brands, giving operators the flexibility to localize their operations to any regulated jurisdiction, the company said.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading payments platform with an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 25 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of $140 billion in 2023, and approximately 3,200 employees located in 12+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 260 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments.

About Paysafe iGaming

Paysafe brings over two decades of specialized payments experience supporting the global iGaming and sports-betting sectors and provides operators with a comprehensive suite of traditional and alternative payment methods through a single, streamlined API integration. Paysafe is also a leader in digital and affiliate marketing technology and services for iGaming operators through its Income Access business unit.

Since the opening-up of the US iGaming market in May 2018, Paysafe has consistently stated its ambitions to be the payments leader in the fast-growing sector, building on its leadership in Canada and Europe. As of October 7th, 2024, the company supports 75% of operators in the country with payments or marketing solutions across 33 jurisdictions. In Canada, Paysafe also has a leading position and partners with the majority of regulated iLottery and gaming brands.

About GiG Software (GiG)

GiG Software is a B2B iGaming technology company that provides solutions, products, and services to iGaming Operators. GiG Software’s mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability for its partners, with a focus on product innovation and scalable technology. GiG Software’s vision is “To lead the industry as a top platform provider.” GiG Software operates out of Malta.