PayDo releases physical and virtual cards

PayDo, a UK and EMI-regulated fintech company, announces the launch of its latest offering: PayDo Cards. The PayDo Card is available for both businesses and individuals, offering secure online and in-store shopping, payments via Apple Pay and Google Pay, easy ATM withdrawals worldwide, and more—making it a practical and versatile tool for everyday financial management.

The new PayDo Cards offer a range of features to simplify financial management:

1) Unlimited Virtual & Physical Cards: Instantly issue virtual cards or order physical ones with delivery across Europe.

2) Tailored to Every Need: Get a card for managing budgets, ads, subscriptions, corporate spending, and more—whatever suits your business needs.

3) Employee Management: Issue cards linked to your employees’ phone numbers for ease of use, with the ability to set individual spending limits for each card.

4) Control Over Business: Monitor spending, customize embossed names on cards, and manage all financial activities—all within one dashboard.

5) Global Access: Pay anywhere Visa is accepted and withdraw cash at ATMs worldwide.

6) Always Ready to Pay: If your EUR balance is insufficient, funds are automatically converted from other balances, so you don’t miss a payment.

7) Digital Wallets: Add cards to Apple Pay or Google Pay for contactless payments.

“With the launch of PayDo Cards, we are committed to empowering businesses and individuals with the tools they need to manage their finances effectively and securely. Our innovative features and user-friendly interface set a new standard in financial management.” – Alexander Persidsky, Head of Operations

About PayDo

PayDo is a UK-based payment provider and an EMI-regulated financial institution specializing in global payment solutions. The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial services, including multicurrency IBANs, and merchant services with over 350 payment methods tailored for businesses and individuals.