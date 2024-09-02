Pernod Ricard has become the official partner of Paris Saint-Germain.

Takeaway Points

Paris Saint-Germain Welcomes Pernod Ricard as New Official Partner.

The four-year agreement is set to begin this 24/25 season and will span across PSG’s professional teams: men’s and women’s football as an official partner and handball as an official provider.

Pernod Ricard becomes official partner of Paris Saint-Germain

Pernod Ricard on Tuesday announced its official partnership with Paris Saint-Germain. This new global partnership, the first of its kind for Pernod Ricard, will feature the entire portfolio of the Group’s premium brands. The four-year agreement is set to begin this 24/25 season and will span across PSG’s professional teams; men’s and women’s football as an official partner and handball as an official provider.

Pernod Ricard now becomes a worldwide official partner and will now be the sole champagne and spirits provider of the club, with dedicated visibility and communications rights as well as bespoke experiences, the company said.

By combining their values and their strengths, the two companies will create sophisticated, on-the-ground experiences that embody the elegance and shared successes cherished by all PSG enthusiasts and will increase the essence of French savoir-faire and culture at a global scale, Pernord said.

Philippe GUETTAT, EVP Global Brands at Pernod Ricard, said in a comment, “In recent weeks the whole world has observed how sport is about audacity, passion, and coming together; values that fully resonate with Pernod Ricard’s purpose of being Créateurs de Convivialité. Through this partnership with Paris Saint-Germain, we want to celebrate the beauty of togetherness and achievement, through the magic of sport. We will be cheering on PSG and their great ambitions for the upcoming seasons.”

Nicola IBBETSON, Director of Partnerships and Sponsorships at Paris Saint-Germain, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Pernod Ricard, a prestigious partner that embodies the same passion for excellence, conviviality, and elegance as Paris Saint-Germain. This partnership is a perfect synergy, where each brand enhances the other, and together, we will elevate the PSG and Pernod Ricard experience to new heights on the international stage.”

According to the report, this major global partnership excludes France in terms of visibility or activations, and only covers commercial aspects, and is subject to compliance with any local regulations.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is a worldwide leader in the spirits and wine industry, blending traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art brand development, and global distribution technologies. Our prestigious portfolio of premium to luxury brands includes Absolut vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur and Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. Our mission is to ensure the long-term growth of our brands with full respect for people and the environment, while empowering our employees around the world to be ambassadors of our purposeful, inclusive and responsible culture of authentic conviviality. Pernod Ricard’s consolidated sales amounted to € 12,137 million in fiscal year FY23. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code:FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.