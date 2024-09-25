Ozone Chain is attempting to tackle an issue that is threatening the world of traditional cryptography: quantum computers. They have the potential to break several forms of traditional cryptography based on quantum properties like entanglement and superposition. Ozone has developed solutions like post-quantum cryptography and quantum random numbers to ensure its resilience to quantum computation.

Hence, Ozone Chain is becoming one of the few chains to achieve this feat, as it gains momentum to the extent of surpassing the Artificial Intelligence scenario.

Ozone Chain leverages Lattice-based cryptography, one variant of Post Quantum Cryptography, or PQC. It has demonstrated its resistance to present and future quantum computer attacks. It essentially deploys a lattice to encrypt and decrypt data.

Ozone’s second solution, which is Quantum Random Numbers (QRN), contrasts with the prevailing solution of PRN, an acronym for pseudo-random numbers. The Ozone Chain uses mathematical algorithms to generate numbers that serve as seeds, nonces, initial random values, and binding values in its cryptographic protocols.

These principles have established a strong foothold for Ozone Chain in the market. It includes the ticker symbol OZO, which represents the native token of the Ozone Chain.

While the token has been down by 1.28% in the last 24 hours, it is likely to gain more than 200% in the next 30 days. That would take the value from $0.2228 to $0.720783 amid the volatility of 1.85% and the 14-day RSI of 50.15. Prevailing sentiments for OZO are neutral. The FGI has placed it under Fear with 29 points.

An understanding of Quantum Mechanics is necessary to delve deeply into the realm of the Ozone Chain. An overall perspective about it is that the technology is advancing swiftly and is functioning satisfactorily in order to capitalize on the laws of quantum mechanics.

Simply put, Ozone Chain is future-ready, even if other market players are not.

Its market cap has dipped by 1.22%, and the 24-hour trading volume has surged by 0.78%. The 50-day SMA and 200-day SMA are $0.220981 and $0.225676, respectively, applicable in the same order. It has seen 17 out of 30 days of green trade. For OZO to achieve the said milestone after a month, it is imperative first to mark an uptick to $0.28756 in the next 5 days. That roughly translates to a jump of 29.86% from the current value.

The market, which is trembling with declines in BTC and ETH, would need to support this achievable task.

Tokens that are ranked closer to OZO are sending mixed signals. WAVES, for one, is up by 1.45% in the last 24 hours, and HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu has lost almost 6% during the same time window. WAVES has experienced a 1.45% increase and is currently trading at $0.9543.

That said, the principles of the Ozone Chain are promising, and the community is willing to wait and watch where it travels in the next couple of months. Other blockchain players in the market are likely to want to catch up on significant upswings in their native tokens or better serve the community of holders.

What is Ozone Chain?

Ozone Chain is the world’s first Quantum Resistant Blockchain that has integrated bleeding edge quantum security technologies in its design. Ozone Chain believes in Quantum Secured Blockchain for solving the real-world concerns faced by Quantum Computers. Ozone Chain is a decentralized platform that enables developers to build scalable user-friendly dApps with low transactions fees without ever sacrificing on security. The most secured Blockchain which is EVM compatible and runs on proof of authority and IBFT protocols.