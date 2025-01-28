OZAK AI Raises $600,000 in Presale; Stage 2 Sold Out With Massive Support from More than 1500 Investors in Early Stage

Ozak AI has achieved a significant milestone, raising $600,000 in its presale and seeing overwhelming support from over 1500 investors during the second phase. With this success, the project has now entered its third presale phase, where the price of the $OZ token has surged to $0.003; this marks a remarkable 200% increase in value since its initial launch at $0.001. This impressive growth highlights the strong investor confidence in Ozak AI’s innovative approach to combining blockchain technology with artificial intelligence.

The third phase of the presale is expected to continue attracting attention as Ozak AI moves closer to its goal of revolutionizing decentralized data solutions. The support from early investors signals a promising future for the platform, with its unique combination of AI-driven predictive analytics, decentralized infrastructure, and real-time data processing setting it apart from other crypto projects in the market. As the presale progresses, Ozak AI is positioning itself to play a key role in the evolving blockchain and AI space, making it a promising opportunity for both retail and institutional investors alike.

Progression of the Presale

Ozak AI has already made some progress with the ongoing presale. More than 64 million $OZ tokens have been sold to date, taking the overall funding closer to the target of 200 million tokens for this round of sale. This growing demand is a good sign of the increasing trust in the project, which is using the principles of predictive artificial intelligence and blockchain to provide effective solutions in the fields of finance, healthcare, and logistics.

The presale offers different price levels that are lower than the ones that will be set once the presale is over. From $0.001 in phase one, the token price has since risen to $0.003 in phase three. At the time of listing, the token is expected to be priced at $0.05, which would mean a high potential for ROI for investors.

Technological Innovations Driving Growth

Ozak AI’s competitive advantage lies in the deployment of Predictive AI, Ozak Stream Network (OSN), and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN). These technologies offer real-time analysis, data protection, and prediction with solutions designed for the user.

The ecosystem also provides customizable AI prediction agents, which will help users make the right decisions in different fields. Therefore, combining AI with blockchain is not only useful to make the system scalable but also to enhance the suitability of Ozak AI for real-life applications.

Future Price Predictions and Investor Potential

Experts’ opinions are that the $OZ token may surge to $1 by 2025, which would be a 333x rise from the current price in the presale. This is under the influence of its comprehensive strategy and the rising interest in the AI-based blockchain markets.

For those who entered the market early, it is a great opportunity to buy the token at a price of $0.003 in order to make a profitable investment based on its expected appreciation. The last stage of the presale will probably result in another price surge before the release of the token to the public.

New Program Increases Attractiveness of Investment

It has also launched a 1 million dollar reward program for 100 lucky winners. This raffle is open to anyone who has spent $100 or more during the presale. This has been a big boost and has also contributed to the fast sale of tokens.

For the investors who have missed the previous phases and are willing to participate in phase 3 of the presale, they are still capable of buying tokens at the current price of $0.003 before another price increase. Ozak AI is well-positioned to emerge as a significant player in the cryptocurrency market.

