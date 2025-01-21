Ozak AI Presale: How to Buy $OZ Tokens—A Complete Guide for Beginners

Ozak AI is at the forefront of bridging predictive AI technology with DePINs, intending to reshape the financial market analysis. At the core of this ecosystem stands the $OZ token. This token is already live and can be purchased by investing in the presale.

Understanding $OZ Tokens

The $OZ token serves multiple functions within the Ozak AI ecosystem:

Transaction Facilitation

$OZ tokens are used for paying for the fees of transactions, AI model purchases, data storage, and any other decentralized process on the platform.

Staking and Governance

Users who own $OZ tokens can delegate their tokens to share their opinion on some of the most important advancements within the platform.

Ecosystem Development

The developers and service-providing partners are paid in the $OZ tokens to reinforce innovative input and platform expansion.

How to buy $OZ Tokens during the presale

It is very easy to subscribe in the $OZ token presale. Follow these steps to acquire your tokens:

Set Up a Compatible Crypto Wallet

The app requires a decentralized wallet that is compatible with WalletConnect, for instance, MetaMask or Trust Wallet.

Check that you have set your wallet to the Ethereum (ERC-20) network.

Fund Your Wallet with Ethereum (ETH)

Buy ETH with other currencies through other online exchanges such as Coinbase or Binance.

Enter the required amount of ETH to your wallet to make a payment for $OZ tokens and corresponding gas fees.

Visit the Ozak AI Presale Platform

Navigate to the official Ozak AI website: https://ozak.ai.

The first step in investing with this platform is under the “Connect Wallet” section to connect your wallet.

Select Your Payment Method

There are two options when it comes to purchasing the tokens: ETH and USDT, which is selected from the presale dashboard.

Enter the Purchase Amount

Enter the quantity of ETH or USDT you would like to use in order to buy $OZ tokens.

Below the image, the dashboard will show the number of $OZ tokens you will receive in exchange for each NFT.

Approve and Confirm the Transaction

Check the transaction details in the wallet selecting the amount and the address of the recipient.

Approve the payment and wait for the confirmation of the Ethereum network.

For USDT Payments, the first approves the contract for USDT in an extra step before the final transaction.

Receive Your $OZ Tokens

As soon as the transaction is completed, your funds in $OZ tokens will be transferred to your wallet.

Important Considerations

Transaction Fees

All transactions on the Ethereum network attract a gas fee that has to be paid in ETH. Make sure you have ample ETH in your wallet for these fees, even if you’re using USDT to buy $OZ tokens.

Security

Please use Ozak AI’s official wallet to make sure that the connecting wallet is not a phony account requesting your wallet information.

Stay Informed

You can now also get the latest news from Ozak AI through its official social media accounts and announcements’ page.

Conclusion

Ozak AI presale is a shot at participating with possibly one among the few existing such platforms at the AI and blockchain convergence. The following guide will help to purchase $OZ tokens safely becoming an early bird in the project of Ozak AI.

