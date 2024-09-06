Owlto Finance Hosts the Metaverse Owlympics: Win Big Cash Prizes in Crypto’s Ultimate Cross-Chain Showdown

Amidst the ongoing price chop, Owlto Finance is infusing an air of fun and gains by hosting crypto’s very own Owlympics.

Owlto Finance is an interoperability protocol that offers cross-chain bridging services to allow users to transfer assets across more than 50 blockchains seamlessly. Known for its cheap, fast, and secure services, Owlto Finance has grown its user base to almost 2 million worldwide.

Now, to bring the community together and offer them an opportunity to win cash prizes, they are organizing ‘the Metaverse Owlympics,’ which will be held every four years, much like the OG (Olympic Games).

Being held from August 28th (UTC) till September 11th (UTC), the competition is seeking a Champion network among the 8 participating protocols viz. Optimism, Arbitrum, Blast, Base, BOB, Taiko, Scroll, and Linea.

During the Owlympics, these eight networks will compete for the top place, which will be determined based on the amount of ‘To Chain’ transactions. The top players on the Champion network will win a cash prize. Depending on the transaction volumes, this cash prize pool will range between $10K and $20K.

Owlto Points will be generated during the campaign, while tens of millions of Owlto Points will be distributed to all players on the top 3 networks.

There’s even a $14,000 Lucky Draw, which Owlto will distribute every day for two weeks. The exciting thing is that all players get a lottery opportunity after each transaction, with a maximum prize of $20.

But this is not all. Owlto will even refund 100% of the bridge fees, not gas fees, incurred during the competition. However, this is only applicable to the top players for all eight networks.

Now, in order to participate in Owlto’s Metaverse Owlympics, you have to connect your wallet and then choose the network that you’d like to support. You can check networks’ ranking in real-time along with the total Txs and participants number of each network. Once chosen, you can also check your ranking on the specific network, which will indicate just how much you can get from the cash prize pool.

Of course, these rankings are always changing, and the more you bridge, the higher your chances of winning big.

So, just click on ‘Bridge More,’ choose your token, and make sure that the network you’re bridging ‘To’ is correct. As you complete your task, you may even get the chance to win a lottery. Also, special rankings like 77, 777, 1777, and 777 get even more rewards that can go as high as $200.

Now, instead of getting chopped trading this season, Owlto is offering traders, investors, and crypto enthusiasts a juicy opportunity to connect, compete, and claim cash rewards in its exciting Metaverse Owlympics.