Get ready for a seismic shift in Web3 AI with AISweat.Shop (A.S.S.), the first-of-its-kind AI Agent Factory deployed on the Arbitrum Layer 2 blockchain, allowing anyone to easily deploy and customize a DeFi or DeSci AI Agent. Powered by the OpenAgent framework from Open (collective include RSS3), A.S.S. is here to reshape DeFi and DeSci with AgentUI, a seamless and intuitive user interface powered by AI.

The very first AI Agent deployed via AiSweat.shop is Overlord.bot, the very first AI Agent for you to dump your bag on. Overlord.bot has its own wallet, starting with 50 ETH. He/She autonomously manages and decides which tokens to buy. With just a simple post on X mentioning @overlordbot_, a token will be created for a user with Overlord AI handling the image and any specifics required. Users can then convince Overlord.bot to pump its bag and buy its tokens through chatting with him on X (previously Twitter). Through aggregated real-time structured data across Web1, 2, and 3 delivered by the Open (collective include RSS3), and input from users, Overlord.bot will decide which tokens to buy.

From DeFi UI to AgentUI

AiSweat.Shop (A.S.S.) addresses the limitations of traditional AI solutions by delivering blockchain integrated, and sophisticated DeFi AI Agents designed for Web3. With A.S.S., developers and users alike can create customizable, autonomous DeFi AI Agents that operate seamlessly across platforms like X (previously Twitter), Telegram, terminals, and native Web3 environments.

Key features include:

Permissionless Deployment: Open the doors for anyone to build DeFi and DeSci AI Agents, making cutting-edge on-chain AI features accessible to all.

Autonomous Functionality: AI Agents capable of real-time engagement across social and Web3 platforms and controlling of its own pools, vaults, and wallets alike.

Customizable Applications: Tailored solutions for DeFi and DeSci that redefine AI’s potential in decentralized ecosystems..

Data Wormhole for AI Agents

Open (coll. incl. RSS3)’s Data Wormhole aggregates, structures and delivers real-time AI-ready data to AI Agents deployed via AiSweat.shop in a transparent and decentralized manner. This facilitates truly decentralized, and open Artificial Intelligence (AI), such as Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Decentralized Science (DeSci) AI Agents.

These datasets include:

Real-time blockchain data from top networks.

Insights from Web2 social platforms and traditional Web1 sources.

Real-world event data enriched with contextual intelligence.

This Data Wormhole is a battle-tested data layer that has processed over 3 billion queries. Unlike traditional solutions, the Data Wormhole offers:

A fully decentralized architecture.

Structured and standardized data in human-readable formats, making it AI-ready.

Comprehensive datasets spanning Web1, Web2, Web3, and real-world events.

By leveraging this information-abstracted infrastructure, A.S.S. ensures that its AI Agents are equipped with high-quality highest quality data, enabling them to operate seamlessly and autonomously in their own autonomous, dynamic DeFi and DeSci landscapes.

OpenAgent – the First Web3 AI Framework

OpenAgent is the very first Web3 AI Agent Framework launched back then in March 2024, subsequently AI Agents quickly became the most worked on vertical in Web3.

With OpenAgent, customized AI agents can be created for specific needs such as analysis, prediction, content creation, and transaction automation, drastically shortening the development time of AI agents for independent builders from months to hours, leveling the AI playing field. OpenAgent utilizes a Mixture of Experts (MoE) architecture, which uses a gating network to choose the best expert models for specific tasks. Different expert models are like specialized Lego blocks, each optimized for distinctive functions, working independently yet collaboratively to produce a unified output. Unlike the popular OpenAI GPT models, any LLM (large language model) can be turned into on-chain AI agents with OpenAgent, creating AI agents with precise outputs for analytical or transactional purposes on top of the usual GPT creative content styles. Examples include natural language initiated on-chain transaction AI, on-chain arbitrage AI, and smart contract analytic AI.

DeFi & DeSci AI Agents

AiSweat.Shop (A.S.S.) combines the scalability of the OpenAgent Framework with the robustness of the Data Wormhole, creating a foundation for DeFi and DeSci AI Agents that go beyond simple automation.

Future agents are experts equipped with:

Knowledgeable about DeFi and DeSci ecosystems.

Capable of performing sophisticated tasks in real-world contexts.

Designed for long-term impact in the decentralized world.

Join the AI Expert Revolution

A.S.S. is calling developers, builders, and enthusiasts to become part of this transformative journey. With its permissionless deployment model and scalable infrastructure, anyone can contribute to building the next generation of DeFi AI Agents, starting on Arbitrum.

Upgrading DeFi UI to AgentUI @arbitrum; Customize ur DeFi AI Agent on X powered by @webisopen @rss3_

