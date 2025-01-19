Over 33,500% Upside: Traders Call This DeFi Altcoin the “Next Solana” After Hitting 200,000 TPS

As Solana price deals with bearish pressure, a new viral altcoin DTX Exchange (DTX) is gearing up to change the trading world. With its innovative hybrid platform, cutting-edge blockchain technology, and stellar transaction speeds of 200,000 TPS, it is being hailed as the “next Solana.” Could this be the breakthrough altcoin of 2025 and be the next SOL? Let’s find out.

Centralized Meets Decentralized: How DTX Brings the Best of Both Worlds

DTX Exchange (DTX) is a soon-to-be-launched exchange platform that through its hybrid ecosystem combines the best of centralized and decentralized exchanges on a single platform.

The platform gives access to more than 120,000 financial assets including stocks, cryptocurrencies, FX, and ETFs. This aims to make traders’ lives easy by giving them a chance to manage all asset classes through its single unified interface.

These revolutionary offerings are backed by the platforms’ layer-1 blockchain, VulcanX. Its testnet recently went live on the platform giving over 200,000 transactions per second (TPS), setting itself apart as one of the fastest players in the industry.

It further makes sure about maximum profitability by providing options like 1000x leverage and distributed liquidity pool. Through its high leverage, even a little $100 investment can be used to access $100,000 in liquidity. Whereas, its distributed liquidity pool makes sure there is minimum slippage and each trade is executed at the best pricing possible.

The platform seems well-positioned as a game-changer in the rapidly growing trading platform market. Analysts are terming DTX as the next SOL, taking into consideration its unmatched TPS of 200,000 which has left behind the fastest player Solana (SOL).

The $175 Support Level: Can Solana Price Hold Steady?

Solana’s price remains below $200, as the token encounters a price dip of over 10% in the last seven days.

The market has seen widespread weakening ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration address. It is currently being called “the Trump dump” since investors’ enthusiasm for the President-elect’s profitable influence on the crypto sector has already been completely factored in.

However, SOL supporters feel that the best is yet to come for the Solana price (SOL), as some big tailwinds may still favor a Solana price rise in 2025.

One of these factors is whether a SOL ETF will be approved. With the assistance of a pro-crypto chairman, Polymarket bettors predict a 74% likelihood that the SOL ETF will receive approval from the SEC this year.

Additionally, protocols like Pump.fun, which make it easier to create and launch new meme coins, are becoming more and more popular. This might open the door for the network to see bigger transaction volumes in the future raising the Solana price (SOL) to new highs.

The current price level for Solana price appears to be the most important support to keep an eye on going ahead. The market can remain volatile for a few days until the next big headline from the US Congress or the Trump administration.

DTX Presale: A Golden Opportunity for Savvy Investors

DTX Exchange (DTX) despite being in its pre-launch phase, is already generating big ROIs for investors. With a mind-blowing return for its early investors, DTX is acting as an investors’ magnet.

It is generating a lot of interest with the platform’s lightning-fast transaction rates giving TPS of over 200,000, acting as a major appeal for both seasoned and novice investors.

More than 50% of the Stage 7 presale tokens have been sold, highlighting the amazing demand and interest in this promising crypto. Each DTX token is available for $0.14 only for investors to grab.

Final Thoughts

While Solana price (SOL) faces market challenges, DTX Exchange emerges as a compelling alternative, delivering unparalleled speed coupled with a unique hybrid model.

With its impressive presale performance which has raised over $11.5 million, it is cementing its place as one of the top altcoins in the crypto town. It has the potential to overtake SOL in the long run. This presents an exciting opportunity for investors seeking to capitalize on the next big thing.

