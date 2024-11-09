ORPSense: Advanced Online ORP Measurement

Process Instruments (Pi) has developed the ORPSense, a range of ORP meters designed for continuous online measurement of Redox potential in aqueous solutions. These ORP meters utilize state-of-the-art sensors to provide reliable and accurate readings across various applications.

Technology and Features

The ORPSense ORP meters employ platinum-based sensors with integral reference electrodes. Key features include:

Reagent-free operation Stability and reliability for excellent process control Suitability for all potable and process waters, including very low conductivity waters Compatibility with AutoFlush systems for automatic cleaning Operational lifespan of up to 3 years

Sensor Options

The ORPSense line offers several sensor options to meet diverse needs:

ORP1: Suitable for pools and spas, with a maximum temperature of 80°C ORP3: Ideal for waste and process water, with a maximum temperature of 80°C ORP5: Versatile option for potable, waste, and process waters, with a maximum temperature of 100°C

Each sensor type comes with various mounting options, including flow cells, in-line tees, and AutoFlush systems.

Controller Options

The ORPSense sensors can be paired with different controllers, offering flexibility in communication, display, and control options:

CRONOS® ORPSense: Features a high-resolution grayscale display, multilingual support, and options for Modbus RS485/LAN and Profibus DPV 1. CRIUS® 4.0 ORPSense: Offers all CRONOS® options plus a high-resolution color display, remote access via LAN or 3G/4G, and support for up to four sensors (expandable to 16).

Principle of Operation

The ORP electrodes at the heart of the ORPSense are filled with a polymeric gel, an innovative design that enhances responsiveness and extends electrode life. The ORP measurement is based on the potential difference between two electrodes, indicating the water’s tendency to oxidize or reduce pollutants.

Applications

The ORPSense ORP meters are suitable for a wide range of applications, including:

Remote sites

Cooling towers

Food preparation

Paper mills

Chemical processes

Mining

These meters are particularly well-suited for environments where reliability and ease of use are paramount.

Additional Features

Automatic Cleaning: The ORPSense can be equipped with AutoFlush technology for self-cleaning at user-defined intervals, particularly useful in applications prone to solids buildup. Multi-Sensor Systems: The ORPSense meters can be integrated with additional sensors, such as chlorine or pH sensors, for comprehensive water quality monitoring.

Technical Specifications

The ORPSense sensors offer:

ORP Range: -1200 to 1200mV

Pressure Range: 0-7 Bar

Response Time: Typically full response within 30-45 seconds

Conductivity: >100μS/cm (lower conductivity applications may be possible, consult manufacturer)

Estimated Life: 12-18 months (application dependent)

Conclusion

The ORPSense range of ORP meters provides a robust and versatile solution for online Redox potential measurement. With its advanced sensor technology, flexible controller options, and suitability for various applications, the ORPSense offers water treatment professionals a reliable tool for monitoring and controlling oxidation-reduction processes in diverse water treatment scenarios.