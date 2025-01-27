Orion partners with Snowflake to boost real-time data sharing.

Orion has partnered with Snowflake to boost real-time data sharing.

Orion’s 2025 Advisor Wealthtech Survey revealed that 60 percent of advisors currently use real-time data-sharing technology and advanced data capabilities for data warehousing.

Why did Orion Partner with Snowflake?

Orion, the premier provider of transformative wealthtech solutions for financial advisors and the enterprises that serve them, on Monday announced a new collaboration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company. This initiative further enhances data access and flexibility for Orion clients, moving just-in-time reporting into the hands of the advisor.

The Snowflake technology will be available to a beta group of clients in Q2 with general availability to be announced later, Orion said.

Rinesh Patel, Global Head of Financial Services at Snowflake, commented, “Through further collaboration between Snowflake and Orion, we’re enabling advisors to more efficiently access data via a near-real-time data stream, as well as centralize both structured and unstructured data in a single location, enabling deeper portfolio analytics, faster insights and more informed decision-making.”



Adam Palmer, Vice President, Strategic Product Development at Orion, said, “Advisors have told us that cloud platform flexibility and real-time data access are critical for their success. By partnering with Snowflake, we’re continuing to meet advisors where they are and equipping them with tools to help them thrive. We’re creating a more powerful and versatile data ecosystem that positions Orion as both a provider and consumer of actionable data. This enhances our ability to offer timely market, custodial and operational insights, reflecting our commitment to providing advisors with the necessary solutions to grow their businesses and better serve their clients.”



Palmer added, “Orion is the industry leader in this space. Since our data sharing launch more than two years ago, we have demonstrated how this can support better decision-making and improve operational performance for advisors. Now, we’re making an even greater impact by making real-time data sharing available in the additional cloud platforms our clients are already using.”

Orion’s 2025 Advisor Wealthtech Survey

According to Orion’s 2025 Advisor Wealthtech Survey—which will be revealed next week at the Orion Ascent conference—60 percent of advisors currently use real-time data-sharing technology and advanced data capabilities for data warehousing. This year, over a third (35%) of advisors are making it a priority to provide clients with real-time data and updates on their portfolios.



The partnership

Orion’s collaboration with Snowflake emphasizes the firm’s dedication to listening to advisors and delivering solutions that reflect their unique needs.



