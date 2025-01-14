Orion Depp Reissues Pioneering Binance (BNB) Crypto Investment Thesis from 2018

Orion Depp, the first institutional crypto investment analyst, reissues his Pioneering Binance (BNB) Crypto Investment Thesis from 2018 when BNB was at under $10

Los Angeles, CA — January 14, 2025 – Orion Depp, a leading institutional crypto investment analyst and founder of Orion Research, has announced the reissue of his groundbreaking Binance Coin (BNB) investment report, originally published in February 2018. This report represented a pivotal moment in cryptocurrency research, introducing institutional-grade analysis to the altcoin market and setting the stage for broader acceptance of alternative digital assets.

The report, first released when Binance Coin ($BNB) was priced at $10, accurately predicted its rise to $100, citing Binance’s forward-thinking tokenomics, robust profitability, and upcoming market catalysts. At a time when altcoins were largely overlooked, the analysis elevated BNB’s market recognition and played a key role in institutionalizing altcoins as a viable asset class.

“In 2018, few investors were paying attention to altcoins like BNB,” said Orion Depp. “We recognized its unique value proposition and the potential of Binance’s ecosystem to redefine the crypto landscape. Today, BNB is one of the most respected cryptocurrencies globally, and our original research underscores the importance of a long-term, fundamentals-based approach.”

Advancing the Frontier of Crypto Research

At the time of its publication, the cryptocurrency space was still developing, with minimal institutional analysis dedicated to altcoins. Orion Depp broke new ground as the first U.S.-based institutional sell-side analyst to provide detailed research on altcoins, introducing methodologies such as relative valuation, catalyst-driven investment theses, and fundamental investment research to the crypto market.

In addition to BNB, Orion expanded his analysis to other key projects, including Zcash (ZEC), Decred (DCR), Ontology (ONT), and VeChain (VET). His expertise in identifying undervalued assets helped establish him as a trusted authority in the crypto investment space. By 2021, he co-founded Master Ventures Investment Management (MVIM), a venture capital firm with ties to Binance Labs, advising over 20 projects across ecosystems like Solana, Ethereum, and SUI.

Why the Reissue Now?

The reissue comes at a time of growing institutional interest in crypto markets, with investors seeking reliable research to navigate increasingly competitive spaces. “The crypto market has evolved dramatically over the past five years,” explained Orion Depp. “By revisiting our Binance Coin report, we aim to emphasize the importance of strong fundamentals and demonstrate how forward-looking analysis can drive significant returns.”

Orion also highlighted the current need for high-quality insights to bridge the gap between institutional investors and blockchain innovation:

“As we look toward the future, we want to inspire a new generation of investors to apply rigorous analysis to uncover hidden opportunities in emerging projects.”

Orion Depp Research Relaunch

The reissued report marks the relaunch of Orion Research, now focused on delivering institutional-grade insights, and actionable investment trades to buy-side crypto funds, high-net-worth individuals, and whales. The research service offers:

Special Situations Analysis: Actionable insights identifying undervalued assets and catalysts for growth.

How to Access the Report

The full reissued Binance Coin ($BNB) investment report is available at: Orion Depp

Institutional investors and media outlets can request additional insights or schedule interviews by contacting Orion Depp directly by contacting him on his LinkedIn or X.

Orion Research aims to initiate detailed coverage of the most influential cryptocurrencies currently shaping the digital asset market over the next 6 months. These include: Bitcoin ($BTC), ChainGPT ($CGPT), Genopets ($GENE), Sui ($SUI), Ethereum ($ETH), Solana ($SOL), AIOZ Network ($AIOZ), aixbt by Virtuals ($AIXBT), Cookie DAO ($COOKIE), Bitcoin SV ($BSV), Virtuals Protocol ($VIRTUAL), Usual ($USUAL), Algorand ($ALGO), Pepe ($PEPE), Hedera ($HBAR), and Stellar ($XLM).

Orion’s next report will feature Genopets ($GENE), a Play-to-Earn (PTE) leader with 2 million users in its Solana-based ecosystem. Trading at a significant discount to its main rival, Stepn ($GMT), I believe that Genopets offers compelling upside potential to institutional investors due to an upcoming catalyst that will help to unlock its true value.

About Orion Depp

Orion Depp is a renowned crypto advisor, venture capitalist, and co-founder of Master Ventures Investment Management, a leading crypto-focused VC fund. With over two decades of experience, Orion specializes in tokenomics, capital raising, community growth, and IDO/IEO strategies, as well as securing centralized exchange listings on platforms like Binance, Coinbase, and Kraken.

Previously a management consultant at Bain & Co. and an equity analyst at a top-10 hedge fund, Orion holds advanced degrees in investment management and accounting from The Wharton School and USC. Recognized as one of the top six influencers in the crypto space by Fanadise’s CryptoRank, he has co-invested with prominent players such as a16z, Animoca Brands, and Alameda Research.

