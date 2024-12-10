Orion Corporation teams up with Evariste.

Orion Corporation has teamed up with Evariste.

Evariste will use its innovative discovery platform, Frobenius Discovery, to design small molecule inhibitors for a target selected by Orion as part of the agreement.

On July 1, 2024, Evariste joined NVIDIA Inception.

Evariste is a TechBio using mathematics and AI to develop small molecule therapeutics for oncology.

Why did Orion Corporation team up with Evariste?

Evariste, a TechBio using mathematics and AI to design small molecule therapeutics, said on Tuesday that it has entered into a preclinical research agreement with Orion Corporation, a leading Finnish pharmaceutical company.

Emilia Väisänen, Head of Medicinal Chemistry at Orion, said, “We are excited to work together with Evariste in utilizing cutting-edge AI-driven molecular design and mathematical algorithms to accelerate our drug discovery process.”

Anna Hercot, CEO of Evariste, commented, “We are very excited to leverage the Frobenius Discovery platform and work with an outstanding team at Orion to help accelerate the delivery of new medicines to patients.”

The Partnership Agreement

Evariste said it will use its innovative discovery platform, Frobenius Discovery, to design small molecule inhibitors for a target selected by Orion as part of the agreement. The collaboration will deploy Frobenius Discovery’s full suite of proprietary machine learning algorithms, automated compound designers, and accelerated free energy calculations to deliver potential candidate molecules.

Evariste joins NVIDIA Inception.

On July 1, 2024, Evariste announced that it has been accepted into NVIDIA’s Inception program, an initiative that supports innovative startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.

“As a member of NVIDIA Inception, Evariste will gain access to NVIDIA’s state-of-the-art technology, expert guidance, and a network of forward-thinking teams. We are particularly enthusiastic about the opportunities this partnership provides for our exploratory research projects, which require substantial computational resources. NVIDIA’s technical assistance and cloud compute credits will be instrumental in advancing this research,” the company said.

About Evariste

Evariste is a TechBio using mathematics and AI to develop small molecule therapeutics for oncology. Their AI-powered platform, Frobenius, identifies novel targets and biomarkers and designs drug candidates at unparalleled speed. Evariste aims to expand the frontiers of cancer treatment by discovering new targets and designing improved molecules.

Evariste’s lead program is a PKMYT1 inhibitor, a kinase upregulated in multiple cancers. Evariste’s platform has rapidly developed a preclinical candidate which inhibits PKMYT1 with best-in-class selectivity, avoiding toxicities associated with competitor programs and widening the potential therapeutic window.

About Orion

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of wellbeing for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion’s net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 1,190 million and the company had about 3,600 employees at the end of the year. Orion’s A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.