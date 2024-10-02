Oracle has planned to open a public cloud region in Malaysia to help boost the country’s digital economy and drive AI-fueled innovation.

Oracle Plans to Open a Public Cloud Region in Malaysia

This planned public cloud region will help organizations in Malaysia modernize their applications, migrate all types of workloads to the cloud, and innovate with data, analytics, and AI.

Why did Oracle want to open a public cloud region in Malaysia?

Oracle on Wednesday said it plans to invest more than US$6.5 billion to open a public cloud region in the country. The upcoming cloud region will enable Oracle customers and partners in Malaysia to leverage AI infrastructure and services and migrate mission-critical workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

YB Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, minister of investment, trade, and industry (MITI), Malaysia, commented, “We warmly welcome Oracle’s US$6.5 billion investment in Malaysia, which represents yet another expansion of their 36-year footprint in Malaysia. This investment will empower Malaysian entities, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, with innovative and cutting-edge AI and cloud technologies to enhance their global competitiveness. It is also a significant step towards realising the country’s New Industrial Master Plan’s ambitious vision of creating 3,000 smart factories by 2030. Oracle’s decision to establish a public cloud region in Malaysia underscores Malaysia’s infrastructure readiness, and its growing position as a premier Southeast Asian destination for digital investments.”

Garrett Ilg, executive vice president and general manager, Japan & Asia Pacific, Oracle, said, “Malaysia offers unique growth opportunities for organizations looking to accelerate their expansion with the latest digital technologies. Our multi-billion dollar investment affirms our commitment to Malaysia as a regional gateway for cloud infrastructure as well as a comprehensive suite of SaaS applications deployed within Malaysia.”

Franco Chiam, vice president, cloud, data center, and future digital infrastructure, Asia Pacific, IDC, remarked, “Rapidly growing demand for AI services prompts calls for more data centers that store large amounts of data and computational power to train and deploy AI models. According to IDC FutureScape ‘The Infrastructure and Cloud Impact 2024 Predictions’, Malaysia’s public cloud services market is expected to grow by 27.2 percent CAGR from 2022 to 2027. The upcoming Oracle cloud region in Malaysia, therefore, signals the country’s potential to become a hub for technological innovation and growth in Southeast Asia.”

About the cloud region

According to the report, customers can have access to OCI Generative AI Agents with retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) capabilities; accelerated computing and generative AI services to help keep sovereign AI models within country borders; and OCI Supercluster, the largest AI supercomputer in the cloud—orderable with up to 131,072 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs with NVIDIA ConnectX-7 NICs for RoCEv2 networking or NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 rack solutions using liquid cooling and NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking. In addition, 150+ services, including Oracle Autonomous Database, HeatWave MySQL Database Service, Oracle Cloud VMware Solution, OCI Kubernetes Engine, and Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite will also be available, offering customers infrastructure, platform, or SaaS services.