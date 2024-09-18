Options opens a new office in Dubai to increase global growth.

Options has opened a new office in Dubai to increase global growth.

Options Technology (Options), a global leader in capital markets infrastructure, on Wednesday announced the opening of its new office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), marking its commitment to the fast-growing Middle Eastern market and reinforcing its global growth strategy.

Options said that it will use its Dubai office to provide enhanced, localized offerings to clients throughout the region. These services will enable financial institutions to access low-latency trading environments, comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, and real-time market data integration—all vital for businesses operating in today’s fast-paced financial markets.



Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options, commenting on the significance of the expansion, said, “Opening our Dubai office marks a significant milestone in our broader Middle East expansion, where demand for our premium services has been unprecedented. As we establish a firm presence in the DIFC, we are uniquely positioned to deliver white-glove infrastructure solutions, superior service delivery, and personalized, hands-on support. With plans to build out over 20 client offices in the next 12 months, this move underscores our commitment to providing best-in-class solutions and nurturing long-term partnerships in this dynamic, fast-growing region.”

According to the report, establishing a presence in Dubai will allow Options to enhance its service delivery, offering 24/7 local support to meet the specific demands of international clients and this latest expansion adds to the company’s rapid global growth.

Options Announces Expansion in Toronto, Bolstering Canadian Markets

On Aug 7, 2024, Options Technology announced the expansion of its Toronto office. The expansion is part of Options’ strategic growth in North America and demonstrates the firm’s continued commitment to its clients and partners across the Canadian financial markets.

Robert Strawbridge, VP Head of Canada, commented, “We are thrilled to announce the major expansion of our Toronto office, a testament to the incredible dedication and talent of our team here. Our Toronto staff, along with those who contribute from other locations, are truly exceptional, embodying the spirit of innovation and excellence that drives our success in the Canadian market. This expansion not only strengthens our presence but also underscores our commitment to investing in our people and the vibrant community of Toronto.”

About Options Technology

Options is a global leader in financial technology, specialising in Capital Markets technology and enterprise-grade solutions. With a presence in key financial hubs, including New York, London, Chicago, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, Toronto, Paris, Belfast, Cambridge, and Auckland, we provide mission-critical services to clients worldwide. At Options, we excel in the hottest trends in global tech, offering high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, Modern Desktop, AI (Artificial Intelligence), and Market Data solutions.