As the Spring Festival approaches, the A-share market is about to enter its annual “long holiday.” However, in the era of digital finance, online wealth management offers investors a brand-new investment experience. Through these platforms, investors can trade various financial products and manage funds anytime, anywhere, without being limited by time or location.

The international wealth management firm AMCAP Group states that the rise of AI in finance means that AI-assisted investment platforms are not just tools, but also mobile assistants for investors. These platforms provide various functions, such as real-time market updates, intelligent risk alerts, and personalized investment advice, helping investors remain competitive in complex markets. With these features, investors can better manage their portfolios, optimize investment strategies, and achieve steady wealth growth.

AMCAP Group’s financial planners suggest that investors seek a balance between liquidity and profitability in asset allocation, taking full advantage of holiday promotions to effectively reduce investment costs. Specifically, one might consider stable financial products, such as those offered by AI parameter-based investment platforms and short-term bond funds. Diversification strategies may also be implemented. For those with surplus funds and a certain risk tolerance in the short term, it is advisable to allocate idle funds to relatively low-risk equity investments like index fund dollar-cost averaging.

AMCAP Group’s financial planners emphasize that investing is a long journey that includes both storms and rainbows. It is essential to maintain rationality and calm, continuously learn the skills of using AI-assisted software, and accumulate investment knowledge to enhance one’s investment ability. By formulating a reasonable investment plan, investors can move steadily along the path of investment, reaping their own wealth and happiness.

Looking ahead to 2025, AMCAP Group, guided by technology and driven by innovation, will continue to increase investments in technological innovation and AI finance, further improving the functionality and quality of its advisory system, and consistently enhancing service quality and efficiency to provide users with high-quality investment advisory services.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, outcomes, or strategies for the future (including product offerings, regulatory plans, and business plans) and are subject to change without prior notice. Please be advised that such statements are influenced by various uncertainties, which may result in future circumstances, events, or outcomes differing from those predicted in the forward-looking statements.