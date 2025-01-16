Optimize Your Blog to Increase Your Traffic

Optimizing your blog is key if you’re looking to increase your blog traffic, improve visibility and ranking in the engines, and improve the blog performance. If you’re successful, you will increase traffic to your website. Incorporate relevant keywords in your blog post titles and throughout the content. Here are a few strategies that work for our business. Feel free to reach out to us with any questions.



How long should the blog post be?

We can all talk on our favorite subject. Readers tend to scan blog posts, and if it is too long, you’ll lose the reader. There’s no specific number of words; however, be mindful of the length and also make sure you are providing information that the reader will benefit from. I recommend 500 to 1000 words – use your own discretion.

Write attention grabbing headlines.

Remember, your headlines and title tags will appear in search engines so it’s important they are attention grabbing. Just as important, they need to be relevant to your article. Make sure your title tags are descriptive and include keywords that are applicable to your blog post.

Don’t forget your Meta descriptions.

In addition to your headlines and title tags, your meta descriptions are also important. Meta descriptions give readers a brief overview of your blog post. The meta descriptions should be well-written and include keywords that are relevant to the blog post.

The importance of Images and Videos

Blog posts need to be engaging and visually appealing. Remember the saying “a picture is worth a thousand words”? This applies to blog posts. It breaks up the text and gives readers a “visual” on the subject. You’re creating a picture in the reader’s mind of what the subject matter is in the blog post. Again, optimize your images with keywords in the file names and alt text.

Share, Share and Share on Social Media

Using social media share buttons to your blog posts can help increase traffic and engagement. Make it easy for readers to share your content with fellow colleagues and friends which, in turn, will drive traffic to your blog and website. We started using this feature and saw a 50% increase in traffic within a month.

Link to improve your blog post’s SEO

It’s key to link blog posts within your site as you’ll direct readers to navigate through your site – which, in turn, will improve your blog post’s SEO. Links are key to boost your SEO. When linking to external sites, make sure they are high-quality.

Barb Ferrigno

Concept Marketing Group

www.marketingsource.com

We are passionate about our marketing. We’ve seen it all in our 45 years – companies come and go but the businesses that are consistent, steady and have a goal are the companies that succeed. We work with you to keep you on track, change with new technologies and business strategies and, most importantly, help you to succeed. It’s not always easy, and it’s a lot of hard work but the rewards are well worth the effort.