Opinion Labs Launches O.LAB Prediction Closed Beta Tradathon to Engage Onchain Community in Decentralized Trading

Sep 12, 2024 — Opinion Labs, backed by Binance Labs, is thrilled to announce the O.LAB Prediction Closed Beta Tradathon launch, which aims to gather trader insights and feedback onchain by offering early access to O.LAB’s decentralized prediction market, ultimately to attract a wider crypto and traditional financial ecosystem.

Building on attracting over 1 million registered users across multiple blockchain networks and 670,000 active on-chain users via its 1st entertainment opinion market, AlphaOrBeta, Opinion Labs is now ready to widen access to its next stage —— O.LAB.

Opinion Labs team looks forward to collaborating with community partners in the Binance ecosystem and others to explore the value of prediction markets and unlock the potential of decentralized infrastructure for greater transparency onchain.

Additional campaign details are provided below, and ongoing updates will be shared as the closed beta progresses.

Closed Beta Host

The Closed Beta will be hosted on the following link: app.olab.xyz

Closed Beta Timing

Opening Date: Sep 05, 2024

Closing Date: TBA

How to Join the Closed Beta

Invited participants can join by visiting olab.xyz.

Phase 1: AlphaOrBeta Community (Live Now)

The AlphaOrBeta Community can access the O.LAB Prediction Closed Beta Tradathon using the designated referral code.

[Insert link to AlphaOrBeta website with the referral code]

Phase 2: Opinion Labs Ecosystem Partners (TBA)

Weekly Leaderboard Ranking

Top traders in the Closed Beta will be ranked on a weekly leaderboard.

The top 100 will be featured on the Closed Beta Weekly Leaderboard and eligible for a weekly prize pool.

Additional Closed Beta Information

All Closed Beta participants will receive an additional points multiplier when Alpha launches.

TBA – We will introduce the bug bounty program during the closed beta phase. Participants who report any bugs during the Closed Beta will receive extra rewards as a token of appreciation. Stay tuned for further updates.

O.LAB Prediction Closed Beta Tradathon’s first phase development where only a limited, select group of traders are invited to test our product, our team envisions a fully decentralized top initiation in the next phase to have anyone onchain to be part of the future of the decentralized prediction market trading

Traders will have a unique opportunity to shape the platform by providing critical feedback and insights for future improvements.

About O.LAB

O.LAB is the world’s first fully decentralized epistemic truth machine and a suite of tradable intelligence products developed by Opinion Labs. Its product matrix includes a decentralized prediction market, a dynamic opinion market, and an optimistic oracle. The O.LAB ecosystem provides transparent and objective global information to decision-makers, empowering them with the insights needed to make informed and strategic decisions.

About Opinion Labs

Opinion Labs is the developer and driving force behind O.LAB ecosystem, led by a founding team with extensive experience from Citadel, JP Morgan, McKinsey, Amazon, and ByteDance. The team brings deep expertise in algorithmic trading and large-scale consumer application development. Opinion Labs envisions a future where decision-making is democratized, transparent, and driven by real-time, reliable data from a decentralized and globally inclusive ecosystem.

For more information and updates, visit olab.xyz or follow us on Twitter @OpinionLabsXYZ.

Media Inquiries: info@opinionlabs.xyz