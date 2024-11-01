Opening a New Way to Treat Horse Injury: Horsepect Introduces Noise Reduction Cryotherapy Devices

Horsepect Co., Ltd. will release ‘Noise Reduction Cryotherapy Medical Device’, a specialized treatment device for horses, in October. This innovative device is making its debut in the Korean market and non-invasively treats muscle and ligament damage in horses through rapid freezing technology using carbon dioxide.

Currently, horse rehabilitation treatment mainly relies on invasive methods, and there is a limit to the possibility of doping problems during the treatment process. However, Horsepect Co., Ltd.’s Cryotherapy equipment is a medical device that can be used safely without worrying about doping tests by using non-invasive methods that are harmless to horses, breaking away from the existing invasive treatment methods. It is expected to maintain the horse’s motor skills and further contribute to the horse’s career through rehabilitation after injury.

The biggest difference of this product is that it is equipped with a noise reduction device. Horses are noise-sensitive animals, and they are more likely to act unexpectedly when they are stressed. Accordingly, one of the differences in this product is that it is designed to allow treatment in a quiet environment, fully taking into account the psychological stability of horses.

In addition, it has secured price competitiveness due to its production in Korea. Similar products imported from abroad are priced between 25 million and 30 million won, but Horsepect Co., Ltd. plans to supply them at reasonable prices. This will ease the financial burden on horse owners and horse-riding coaches, and allow more horses to receive effective treatment.

Noise-reducing cryotherapy medical devices are effective not only in horse rehabilitation but also in preventing injuries. Through consistent management and treatment, it extends the horse’s exercise period and helps it compete in a healthier state. In addition, they are designed to be easy to use by horse owners, horse-riding coaches, and horse-riding managers, making it easy for them to apply these devices even without professional training.

Cryotherapy has already shown proven effectiveness as a treatment for humans. By applying this technology to horses, the new product is expected to be of great help in promoting horse muscle and ligament recovery and preventing additional injuries. In particular, it is time-efficient as the treatment is completed in a short time through rapid cooling, unlike conventional cold compress methods that require a long time after treatment.

With the development of the horse industry and the growing interest in horse welfare, Horsepect’s Cryotherapy medical devices are expected to make a big splash in markets outside of Korea. Although the market for specialized horse treatment devices is still small in Korea, the launch of this product is expected to lead the innovation of horse rehabilitation treatment.

“We hope that this product will allow many horses to be treated more safely and effectively,” said an official from Horsepect Co., Ltd. “It will be an innovative product that can greatly contribute to the horse-riding industry in Korea and around the world.”

To learn more, visit https://horsepect.com/

