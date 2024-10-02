OpenAI Unveils New Tools To Facilitate Creating AI Voice Assistants

OpenAI released new tools that would facilitate developers in creating applications based on their artificial intelligence technology.

OpenAI’s new tools

The Microsoft-backed startup said a new real-time tool, rolling out immediately for testing, would allow developers to create AI voice applications using a single set of instructions.

The process earlier required developers to go through at least three steps: first transcribing audio, then running the generated-text model to come up with an answer to the query, and finally using a separate text-to-speech model.

A large chunk of OpenAI’s revenue comes from businesses that use its services to build their own AI applications, making the rollout of advanced capabilities a key selling point.

Competition has also been heating up as technology giants, including Google-parent Alphabet, integrate AI models capable of crunching different forms of information, such as video, audio, and text, across their businesses.

OpenAI expects its revenue to jump to $11.6 billion next year from an estimated $3.7 billion in 2024, as reported last month. The company is also in the middle of a $6.5 billion fundraise that could value it at $150 billion.

Fine-tuning tool

As part of Tuesday’s rollout, OpenAI introduced a fine-tuning tool for models after training that would allow developers to improve the responses generated by models using images and text.

This fine-tuning process can include feedback from humans who feed the model examples of good and bad answers based on its responses.

Using images to fine-tune models would give them stronger image understanding capabilities, enabling applications such as enhanced visual search and improved object detection for autonomous vehicles, OpenAI said.

The startup also unveiled a tool that would allow smaller models to learn from larger ones, along with “Prompt Caching” which cuts some development costs by half by reusing pieces of the text AI has previously processed.

OpenAI asks investors to avoid five AI startups

As global investors such as Thrive Capital and Tiger Global invest $6.6 billion in OpenAI, the ChatGPT-maker sought a commitment beyond just capital — they also wanted investors to refrain from funding five companies they perceive as close competitors

The list of companies includes rivals developing large language models, such as Anthropic and Elon Musk’s xAI. OpenAI’s co-founder Ilya Sutskever’s new company, Safe Superintelligence (SSI), is also on the list. These companies are racing against OpenAI to build large language models, which requires billions in funding.

Two AI applications firms, including AI search startup Perplexity and enterprise search firm Glean, were also named in OpenAI’s conversation with investors, suggesting OpenAI plans to sell more of its tools to enterprises and end users as it makes ambitious revenue growth projections to $11.6 billion in 2025 from $3.7 billion this year.

The request, while not legally binding, demonstrates how OpenAI is leveraging its appeal to secure exclusive commitments from its financial backers in a competitive field where access to capital is crucial.

While such expectations are not uncommon in the venture capital world, it’s unusual to make a list like OpenAI has. Most venture investors generally refrain from investing in direct competitors of their portfolio companies to avoid reputational risks.

However, this line has been blurred for late-stage investors who tend to spread their bets, such as SoftBank and Fidelity, which has invested in both xAI and OpenAI.

While OpenAI’s request does not apply to its past investors and the investments they have already made, it could have implications for OpenAI investors and the five competitors in their future fundraising efforts.