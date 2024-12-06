OpenAI Plans To Remove ‘AGI’ Clause With Microsoft

OpenAI is in talks to remove a restriction that prevents Microsoft from accessing the start-up’s most sophisticated models after it reaches “artificial general intelligence” in order to unlock further investments, according to the Financial Times on Friday.

OpenAI to remove AGI clause

As it looks to unlock additional investments, OpenAI is in talks to remove a restriction that prevents Microsoft from accessing the start-up’s most sophisticated models after it achieves “artificial general intelligence,” according to a Friday Financial Times report.

As per the current terms, when OpenAI creates AGI – defined as a “highly autonomous system that outperforms humans at most economically valuable work” – Microsoft’s access to such a technology would be void.

The ChatGPT-maker is exploring removing the condition from its corporate structure, enabling Microsoft to continue investing in and accessing all OpenAI technology after AGI is achieved, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Microsoft and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

The clause was included to protect the technology from being misused for commercial purposes, giving its ownership to OpenAI’s non-profit board.

“AGI is explicitly carved out of all commercial and IP licensing agreements,” according to OpenAI’s website.

The OpenAI board would determine when AGI is achieved, the website said.

OpenAI’s board is discussing the options and a final decision has not been made, the FT report said.

Microsoft restructuring plan

Microsoft-backed OpenAI was working on a plan to restructure its core business into a for-profit benefit corporation no longer governed by its non-profit board, Reuters reported first in September.

In October, OpenAI closed a $6.6 billion funding round, which valued it at $157 billion.

OpenAI launches $200 ChatGPT subscription for research use

OpenAI launched a version of its popular chatbot ChatGPT priced at $200 per month, which can be used in engineering fields and for research, as the AI firm looks to expand industry applications for its technology.

The new tier, called ChatGPT Pro, will be in addition to OpenAI’s existing subscriptions of ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise. It underscores the firm’s ambitions to further commercialize its technology, which had kicked off the AI boom.

ChatGPT Pro will allow access to the most advanced OpenAI tools, including unlimited access to its new reasoning model o1, o1 mini, GPT-4o, and advanced voice, the company said. The subscription also includes O1 Pro Mode, a version that uses additional computing power to solve more complex queries.

OpenAI said the O1 pro mode performs better on machine learning benchmarks across math, science, and coding compared with the O1 and O1-preview versions.