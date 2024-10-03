Only 12 Days Left For BlockDAG’s 50% Bonus to End! Bullish Outlook For Chainlink While Litecoin Makes a Comeback

Positive market sentiment surrounds Chainlink (LINK) as it can see a potential 20% price surge if it holds above $13.10. Meanwhile, Litecoin (LTC) just jumped over 15% after breaking key resistance, sparking excitement about a possible major rally. But traders are flocking to BlockDAG to buy BDAG coins as its limited-time 50% bonus offer ends in only 12 days on October 14.

This exciting chance to boost BDAG holdings comes with the imminent launch of a revamped website and platform. BlockDAG is definitely showcasing its potential to become a serious player in the market, while traders are rushing to grab this opportunity!

Chainlink Price Prediction Looks Bullish

Chainlink (LINK) appears to be ready for a potential 20% price jump after breaking out of a bullish double-bottom pattern. If LINK can stay above $13.10, it could quickly shoot up to $15. The market sentiment is looking good, with a positive Long/Short ratio and funding rate, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests a slight downtrend, so it’s not all smooth sailing.

LINK’s trading volume has also dropped by 25%, hinting that fewer traders are jumping in right now. Currently, LINK is sitting around $12.65, up by 1.2% in 24 hours. Traders need to keep an eye on the $12.12 and $13.16 levels, those are the key spots where major liquidations could occur, which might throw off the rally if things get too overheated.

Litecoin News: Potential Rally Expected Ahead

Litecoin has recently made the news with a solid comeback, jumping over 15% after breaking past key resistance levels. This has sparked excitement among Litecoin (LTC) holders, with most feeling that this could be the start of a bigger rally. Despite the optimism, some are still unsure, as Litecoin has struggled to break above $100 for a while now and remains down more than 80% from its all-time high of $400.

For the past few years, it’s been stuck in the $60 to $68 range while other altcoins have surged. However, with this recent price bump, there’s hope that Litecoin could finally break out and reward long-term holders. The big question is whether the rally will continue or if Litecoin will hit resistance again. Right now, the crypto community watches closely, eager to see if this marks the beginning of a strong comeback.

BlockDAG’s 50% Bonus Offer Ends Soon!

BlockDAG has turned up the heat with its exclusive 50% bonus offer, but the clock is ticking! This limited-time opportunity to boost BDAG holdings significantly will end on October 14, making now a critical moment for buyers. With the upcoming launch of the revamped website and platform, BlockDAG is proving it’s not just another project, but a serious contender.

As the presale rises above $78.5 million from selling over 13.3 billion coins, there’s a noticeable rush among traders eager to take advantage of this bonus. This increased activity boosts confidence in the predictions for the coin’s value to surge to $1 by 2025.

This is a thrilling sign for early supporters, who stand to benefit the most as the asset’s value increases. With the price of the coin now at $0.0192 in batch 23, early adopters have already seen a whopping 1820% return since batch

The energy surrounding BlockDAG is electric, and its community of over 140,000 unique traders is buzzing with anticipation. As the deadline for the offer approaches, the excitement only intensifies. Traders are seizing this moment and joining the BlockDAG community before the 50% bonus disappears. Those who act now will find themselves riding the wave of success, transforming their holdings into something extraordinary. With such a promising future ahead, BlockDAG is definitely one to watch.

Ready for the Next Crypto Bull Run?

The crypto world is buzzing with activity, showcasing significant opportunities for traders ahead of the next crypto bull run. Chainlink (LINK) is set for a potential 20% price increase, while Litecoin (LTC) has experienced a 15% surge, reigniting hopes of a much larger comeback. BlockDAG is seeing the most action as traders buy huge numbers of BDAG coins as the limited-time 50% bonus offer nears its end on October 14.

As a result, the presale has surpassed $78.5 million and 13.3 billion coins have been sold. Analysts predict that BlockDAG could hit $1 by 2025, which means there is no better time to get involved than now. Traders should stay alert and consider capitalising on these opportunities before they slip away.

Discover More About BlockDAG: