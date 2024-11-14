Online Check Mailing VS Traditional Check Mailing: Which Is Best for A Freelancer

Freelancing has become a popular avenue for professionals seeking flexibility and independence. Presently, there are around 1.54 billion freelancers across the world. From graphic designers and writers to developers and consultants, freelance work is thriving. This is mainly because of people’s desire for creative freedom and diverse projects.

However, even though the workers have the opportunity to work on their terms, they often encounter significant payment challenges that can hinder their success.

Common Payment Hurdles Faced by Freelancers

Working in a business where you’re the owner can be a lot of fun. However, handling the entire payment process alone can be challenging. Here are a few challenges you may run into when you stick with old-school check mailing.

Ever sent a check and then spent days wondering whether it has reached there yet? This could possibly be the result of you choosing traditional check mailing processes over online check mailing methods.

Traditional mail is slow and may take weeks to reach your recipients. For freelancers, these extra days without payment can make cash flow tight. Plus, what if the check got lost along the way? This is another stress that a freelancer might have while sending checks via traditional ways.

Writing checks, stuffing them in envelopes, and going to the post office eat into valuable work time. For a freelancer, every hour spent to mail a check is time not spent on paid work, creative projects, or, let’s say, taking a well-deserved break.

Moving on, another drawback of using traditional check mailing processes is the organizational woes it creates. For a freelancer who has to make payments to multiple suppliers, tracking invoices, due dates, and mailing time manually opens the possibility of potential errors. Even a small error can lead to delayed payments or missed deadlines.

The good news? You don’t have to stick with the hassle of traditional check mailing. Digital solutions, like check mailing from cloud-based platforms like Zil Money, take these headaches off your plate. These platforms basically help you spend less time worrying about payments and more time on your actual paid work.

Benefits of Mailing Checks Using Cloud-Based Platforms

As mentioned before, cloud-based platforms like Zil Money offer a check mailing feature. The feature helps you to eliminate all the struggles you face while mailing checks via traditional methods. With this feature, cloud-based platforms will print checks on your behalf, stuff them in envelopes, label them, and send them via mail. This means that you can focus on your work without worrying about the time-consuming process of sending payments manually.

Another benefit of using cloud-based platforms like Zil Money to mail your check is that you do not even have to enter the data on a check manually. You can directly import your checks from your accounting software, as the platform can be easily integrated with your accounting software. This integration helps you save time and reduces the risk of data entry errors, which makes the check mailing process even more efficient.

Next, you have the ability to customize checks. You may add or remove any element on the check using the drag-and-drop feature on these platforms. With the feature, you can add your company logo, specific fonts, memos, and more, all of which can help you show professionalism. Moreover, a customized check can act as a marketing tool that can help you find more work.

Choose The Mail Via Which Your Check Should Be Sent

Platforms like Zil Money offer you two ways to send your checks. One is via USPS, and the other is via FedEx. Both are two of the most reliable mailing options available in the US.

First, let’s come to check mailing via USPS. Sending checks via the United States Postal Service offers both affordability and convenience. Here, you have the option of first-class mailing with and without tracking. The ability to track allows you to monitor your check’s journey and ensure it reaches its destination safely. The first-class mailing feature is available in both the US and Canada. It delivers your check within one to five business days.

Apart from the first-class mailing feature, you also have USPS priority mail and USPS express mail. The delivery time taken by the former is around one to three days, and that taken by the latter is around two business days. You can choose the feature that best meets your needs.

Next, let’s explore the FedEx option. Mailing checks via FedEx offers a secure and trackable way to send important payments, especially for businesses that need to ensure timely delivery. Cloud-based platforms like Zil Money offer you FedEx Overnight, FedEx Overnight Canada, and FedEx Saturday.

The overnight feature guarantees that your checks will arrive at their destination by the next business day. It is an excellent solution for making urgent payments. The FedEx Saturday offers flexibility to businesses that need to send checks over the weekend. The feature ensures that time-sensitive payments are delivered quickly, regardless of the day.

Conclusion

Online check mailing is one of the most efficient solutions that a freelancer can rely on to mail checks quickly. This solution, offered by cloud-based platforms like Zil Money, allows freelancers to eliminate the hassles of traditional check mailing. Freelancers can save valuable time and concentrate on what they do best by automating the entire process.