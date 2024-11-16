Online Check Mailing Solutions for Construction Companies

For the construction industry, managing finances is as important as having precision, planning, and the right tools. It is an essential thing that keeps things running smoothly. However, construction companies face multiple challenges while paying subcontractors, billing clients, and managing cash flow. For construction company owners who are already managing deadlines, materials, subcontractors, and so much paperwork, finding time to write, sign, and mail each check on their own can be an overwhelming task. Plus, in this method, there is always the risk of delays or even lost checks, which can hold up payments and create frustration on both sides.

Another big headache with this method is that it does not offer real-time status of payments. This method leaves you wondering whether your check has arrived or if it is lost somewhere in the mail. And if it doesn’t make it to the recipient on time, it can strain relationships with vendors and subcontractors who rely on that income to keep their operations going.

This is where online check mailing from cloud-based platforms like Zil Money really steps in as a solution. While mailing checks using platforms like these, you can get all the convenience that you would get with a digital payment process, whether it be the convenience of automation, speed, or anything else.

Why Mail Check Online Rather Than Doing It Manually?

Manually writing checks, signing them, and going to the post office to send them may not seem like a hectic process for a person who makes it hardly once or twice a year. But for a construction company owner, this may be a time-consuming and laborious process. For them, manually mailing checks means undergoing a lot of tiring processes.

To mail a check, you first have to get one. Checks from banks or third parties may take at least three to four days to reach you. Then, the remaining manual processes, such as writing details of payment, signing on the check, and then sending them, will again take time. Altogether, it will take at least ten to fourteen days to reach your recipient.

On the other hand, if you use cloud-based platforms like Zil Money to mail your checks, they will be delivered as soon as possible. You can understand how these platforms make this possible by learning more about how they work.

First of all, for mailing checks this way, you don’t have to order the check to you. That is, the amount of time the check is in transit is comparatively low, which reduces the likelihood of fraud. Also, you don’t have to manually input data on the check since these platforms can be easily integrated with your accounting software, and thus, you can directly import checks from the accounting software.

After importation, these online platforms will print, label, put your checks in an envelope, and send them to your payee on your behalf. You can also attach documents along with your checks. This is also completely automatic, all you need to do is attach the document in PDF format along with your checks, and the platform will print and send them together with the check. In short, cloud-based platforms like Zil Money allow you to automate the entire check mailing process.

Different Ways to Mail a Check

Using cloud-based platforms like Zil Money, you have two ways to send checks. One is via USPS, and the other one is via FedEx. While sending checks via USPS, you can choose the first-class mailing option, the priority mail option, or the express mail option. The main difference between these options is the time it takes to deliver your checks. Normally, if you have chosen the first-class mailing option, your checks will be delivered within one to five business days. Likewise, priority mail takes one to three business days and express mail takes two business days.

For users sending checks via FedEx, there are three options. One is FedEx Overnight Canada, the next is FedEx Overnight US, and the third one is FedEx Saturday. The highlight of the overnight check mailing feature is that it delivers your checks within the next business day, and the highlight of FedEx Saturday is that it delivers checks on weekends. These options provide flexibility to meet a variety of delivery needs, ensuring timely payments when they matter most.

What Are the Alternatives to Check Mailing?

In addition to offering check mailing services, cloud-based platforms like Zil Money also offer other payment options. Some of the most notable among them are ACH, wire, printable checks, eCheck, etc. Each of these payment options offers unique benefits that can be especially valuable for a construction company owner. For instance, ACH transfers are perfect for making cost-effective payments, wire transfers work well for urgent payments, printable checks can be printed on demand, and eChecks offers you an instant solution.

Conclusion

A construction company can easily mail their checks using platforms like Zil Money. These platforms give companies digital convenience even when mailing checks. The other payment options offered by these platforms, like ACH, wire, and more, also benefit construction companies.