On-Chain Platform Atua AI (TUA) Secures Strong Backing as a16z Holds 42M Tokens for Future Growth in Blockchain

Singapore, SG, December 16, 2024 – Atua AI (TUA), a leading on-chain AI enterprise platform, has gained significant backing, with Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) holding 42 million TUA tokens. This substantial investment highlights a16z’s confidence in Atua AI’s potential to drive innovation at the intersection of blockchain and artificial intelligence. The holding details can be verified through Arkham Intelligence.

Andreessen Horowitz, a renowned venture capital firm that supports transformative technologies, recognizes Atua AI’s commitment to providing AI-driven solutions for decentralized enterprises. The 42 million TUA token holding underscores the platform’s credibility and promise to deliver scalable, secure, and efficient on-chain solutions.

Atua AI combines the power of artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to streamline enterprise operations, offering tools for predictive analytics, workflow automation, and real-time decision-making. This strategic backing from a16z empowers Atua AI to expand its offerings, improve platform capabilities, and accelerate adoption in the Web3 space.

The support from a16z positions Atua AI to further its mission of enhancing decentralized enterprise functionality and driving innovation across industries. This development signals growing confidence in the future of AI and blockchain integration, reinforcing Atua AI’s role as a pioneer in the decentralized ecosystem.

About Atua AI

Atua AI is an on-chain enterprise AI platform that leverages artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to deliver scalable and secure solutions. It empowers businesses, developers, and creators by automating workflows, optimizing operations, and enhancing decision-making within the Web3 landscape.

