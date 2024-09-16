On Chain Metrics Suggest Bitcoin Cash, BlockDag and Angry Pepe Fork Will Continue To Rise

As crypto markets experienced a recent dip, some tokens took a beating. Others are just ramping up for success. On-chain metrics suggest that Bitcoin Cash (BCH) BlockDag (BDAG), and Angry Pepe Fork (APORK) are all set up to go up.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Gaining Momentum

Bitcoin Cash (BCH), a more scalable alternative to Bitcoin, is seeing positive momentum. Currently, at $331.84, this proof-of-work coin rose 8.39% during the past month. Now, Bitcoin Cash might be gearing up for a significant rally.

According to technical indicators, Bitcoin Cash currently has support at $300 and resistance at $424. Still, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for BCH signals a positive trend reversal, giving it upward momentum.

For this reason, traders are hoping for a potential rally to $520 by the end of 2024. This is still far from its 2017 peak at $4300 but investors are optimistic. They believe that Bitcoin Cash’s success in the past could happen again.

Another reason for optimism is its strong yearly performance. BCH rose 68.08% year to date, signaling a positive long-term investor outlook. Moreover, thanks to its lower market cap, investors feel there are more profits in Bitcoin Cash than in Bitcoin.

For all these reasons, hodlers are feeling enthusiastic about its potential for success in Q4 2024.

BlockDag Rising in a 10M Borussia Dortmund Deal

BlockDag, an innovative new project in crypto, is currently in its presale phase. Using Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology, BlockDag provides a more scalable and faster alternative to traditional blockchains.

While BlockDag is not currently on the market, presale numbers speak for themselves. BlockDag has raised $71.9 million so far, with its current price at $0.0178. Investors are interested in its blending of blockchains and DAGs, getting the best of both.

Still, a part of the excitement likely comes from its deal with Borussia Dortmund, a popular football club in Germany. The deal gives BlockDag worldwide exposure on Borussia Dortmund platforms. It is even going to be advertised during the Bundesleague games on the stadium.

Soccer fans gave a big push to BlockDag. This all compounded to a 1680% rise, which will likely continue further.

Angry Pepe Fork Rise in This Climate

Angry Pepe Fork, the “conqueror of coins” is bound for success after the dip. Launched as an exciting alternative against boring, zombie memecoins, APORK is packed with utility. Holders have so many options to earn, including staking (available even during the presale) and completing quests for rewards.

The built-in rewards mechanism means that APORK will always have a strong community to support and promote it. It’s like a party where everyone gets a slice of the profit pie.

It is no wonder the token rose 78% in the first stage of the presale and is rapidly gearing for another rise. Experts believe it will go up at least 200% further.

Thanks to a supply cap of 1.9 billion tokens, Angry Pepe Fork is not inflationary. This means that its long-term price will rise, as long as its community grows. This is unlike other memecoins, including Dogecoin or reward coins like SLP.

All these reasons have holders flocking to its presale, eager to get the best deal that they can. Traders should hurry, as they will never be able to buy APORK more cheaply during the presale. So get ready to join a raid on zombie coins with your friends.

Visit Angry Pepe Fork Presale:

Website: https://angrypepefork.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/AngryPepeFork

Socials: https://x.com/AngryPorkCoin