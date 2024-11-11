On-Chain Enterprise Platform Atua’s Token TUA Featured in BlackRock’s ETH BUIDL Initiative

Singapore, SG, November 11, 2024 – Atua AI’s native token, TUA, has gained recognition by being featured in BlackRock’s ETH BUIDL initiative, an esteemed program aimed at promoting and supporting innovation within the Ethereum ecosystem. This inclusion highlights Atua AI’s growing prominence in the blockchain space, further establishing its role as a leading on-chain enterprise platform dedicated to advancing decentralized AI solutions.

BlackRock’s ETH BUIDL initiative focuses on fostering projects that bring meaningful advancements to Ethereum-based applications, particularly those that push the boundaries of blockchain technology for real-world enterprise applications. The TUA token’s presence in this initiative reflects the unique value that Atua AI’s platform offers, combining artificial intelligence and blockchain interoperability to drive efficiency, automation, and resource optimization for enterprises in the Web3 landscape.

As an on-chain enterprise AI platform, Atua AI leverages TUA to facilitate seamless, secure, and scalable operations, empowering businesses to automate complex workflows and streamline operations. Being part of BlackRock’s ETH BUIDL highlights the potential of TUA in contributing to innovative, decentralized applications, reinforcing Atua AI’s commitment to creating impactful solutions for the evolving Web3 ecosystem.

The recognition from a prominent financial entity like BlackRock signals growing institutional interest in Atua AI’s approach to on-chain enterprise solutions. This feature is expected to enhance TUA’s visibility and adoption, opening new avenues for collaboration and partnership within both the blockchain and financial sectors.

About Atua AI

Atua AI is an all-in-one on-chain enterprise AI platform that integrates artificial intelligence with blockchain technology. It provides scalable, secure solutions for businesses, developers, and creators, enabling automation and operational efficiency within the Web3 landscape.

