On-Chain Enterprise Platform Atua AI (TUA) Makes Strides Toward Listings on Coinbase and Binance

Singapore, SG, November 25, 2024 – Atua AI (TUA), a pioneering on-chain enterprise AI platform, is progressing toward securing listings on major cryptocurrency exchanges, Coinbase and Binance. These potential listings signal a significant milestone for Atua AI, further positioning its native token, TUA, as a key player in the decentralized enterprise ecosystem.

Coinbase and Binance are two of the most recognized cryptocurrency exchanges globally, known for their robust security, liquidity, and user-friendly platforms. The potential inclusion of TUA on these platforms will enhance its accessibility to a broader audience, driving adoption and increasing liquidity for the token. This development is expected to strengthen Atua AI’s ecosystem, enabling enterprises and developers to seamlessly leverage its AI-driven tools and blockchain solutions.

Atua AI continues to demonstrate its commitment to expanding its platform’s reach and utility within the Web3 space. By aiming for listings on these leading exchanges, the platform reinforces its goal of bridging blockchain technology and artificial intelligence to deliver scalable, secure solutions for on-chain enterprises.

The strides toward these listings underscore Atua AI’s dedication to building a transparent and accessible decentralized ecosystem. These efforts will further enhance its presence in the blockchain community, enabling businesses and developers to benefit from its cutting-edge enterprise solutions.

About Atua AI

Atua AI is an all-in-one on-chain enterprise AI platform that integrates artificial intelligence with blockchain technology. It provides scalable, secure solutions for businesses, developers, and creators, enabling automation and operational efficiency within the Web3 landscape.

