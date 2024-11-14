On-Chain Enterprise Atua AI (TUA) Token Featured in BlackRock’s List of Blockchain Assets

London, UK, November 14, 2024– Atua AI (TUA), an innovative on-chain enterprise platform, is proud to announce that its native token, TUA, has been listed among the blockchain assets held by BlackRock, one of the world’s largest asset management firms. This recognition marks a significant milestone for Atua AI, highlighting the growing institutional interest in the platform’s technology and contributions to the Web3 ecosystem.

The inclusion of TUA in BlackRock’s holdings underscores Atua AI’s dedication to providing scalable, AI-driven solutions for decentralized enterprises. Designed to streamline workflows, enhance operational efficiency, and optimize resource allocation, Atua AI’s platform leverages artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to deliver valuable tools to businesses across various industries.

With BlackRock’s acknowledgment, Atua AI is positioned as a reputable player within the decentralized finance and enterprise AI sectors. This inclusion not only brings added visibility to TUA but also reinforces confidence in the platform’s commitment to innovation, security, and sustainability within the digital economy.

As Atua AI continues to develop its suite of on-chain enterprise tools, the platform remains focused on creating lasting impact through scalable, secure, and efficient solutions. The recognition by BlackRock signals growing support for blockchain-based enterprise applications and the potential for broader adoption of decentralized technologies in the financial world.

About Atua AI

Atua AI is an all-in-one on-chain enterprise AI platform that integrates artificial intelligence with blockchain technology. It provides scalable, secure solutions for businesses, developers, and creators, enabling automation and operational efficiency within the Web3 landscape.

