On-Chain AI Enterprise Platform Atua AI (TUA) Prepares for Coinbase & Binance Listings

London, UK, October 23, 2024 – Atua AI (TUA) is preparing for listings on Coinbase and Binance, two of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges. These listings are expected to enhance the visibility and liquidity of the TUA token, facilitating greater adoption of Atua AI’s advanced on-chain enterprise platform.

The platform provides blockchain-powered AI solutions that streamline workflows, automate operations, and enhance productivity. Designed for enterprises and developers in the decentralized ecosystem, Atua AI ensures seamless cross-chain interoperability and secure, scalable tools to meet evolving market needs.

Atua AI is actively expanding its AI capabilities, including plans to integrate Llama-3.1-Nemotron-70B-Instruct into its platform. This planned enhancement reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to stay at the forefront of AI and blockchain innovation, equipping enterprises with the tools needed for efficient and automated operations.

The listings on Coinbase and Binance mark a key milestone for Atua AI, unlocking new opportunities for strategic partnerships and user engagement. With these developments, the platform aims to deepen adoption and solidify its role as a leader in on-chain enterprise solutions for the Web3 ecosystem.

About Atua AI

Atua AI is an all-in-one on-chain enterprise AI platform that integrates artificial intelligence with blockchain technology. It provides scalable, secure solutions for businesses, developers, and creators, enabling automation and operational efficiency within the Web3 landscape.

